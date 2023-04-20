Today celebrates the eighth edition of the Latin American Music Awards 2023(Latin AMA’s). One of the most important events in the world that will bring together the greatest musical exponents of the moment. The gala will take place in Las Vegas and will have 26 categories, in which the public chose the winners with votes that closed on March 26. The contest will take place under the motto ‘We are a Movement’ and will be hosted by Natti Natasha, Galilea Montijo, Julián Gil and the former beauty queen Clarissa Molina. Likewise, more than 30 artists will be presented, including Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, Olga TanonJesse and Joy, Becky G, Manuel Turizo, among others. Find out all the details about the event that Bad Bunny can have and rosalia as the most winners of the night.
When are the Latin Awards 2023?
The Latin American Music Awards 2023 (Latin AMA’s)the event that seeks to recognize and reward the best of Latin music, will take place this Thursday, April 20 from MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegasin the state of Nevada.
What time are the 2023 American Music Awards?
- Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 6:00 pm
- Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil: 8:00 pm
- Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela and Bolivia: 7:00 pm
- Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: 7:00 pm
- Spain: 11:00 p.m.
Which artists will perform at the 2023 AMAs?
David Bisbal, Emilia, Justin Quiles, Manuel Turizo, Young Miko, Anuel AA, Bad Gyal, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Mike Towers and Danna Paola
What channel broadcasts the AMAs 2023 LIVE?
the channels univision, UNIMÁS and Galavisión will be in charge of the simultaneous transmission of this great event. Likewise, Latinamas.com will also have the live signal through its accounts Youtube, Facebook, instagram and TikTok.
Where can I see the Latin American Music Awards in Peru and Mexico?
If you are in Peru or Mexico, you can access the live broadcast of the Latin American Awards through Univision signals. In addition to this, you will have the possibility of tuning in online through the Youtube of UNIMÁS and ViX.
How to vote for the 2023 AMAs?
- Be at least 14 years old
- Register an email account
- You can only vote once by registered mail and doing so was very easy, it was enough to select a winner by category and by subcategory and confirm the vote.
Once these steps are confirmed, all you have to do is:
- Register with an email on the pagewww.lamasvota.com.
- Select your favorite artist in each category and confirm your vote, and voila!
Who are the nominees for the 2023 Latin American Music Awards?
pioneer award
- prince royce
- David Bisbal.
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- daddy yankee
- Armed Link
- farruko
- Ivan Cornejo
- Carol G.
- rauw alejandro
- Romeo Santos
- Rosalia.
new artist of the year
- bizarre
- blessed
- Eden Munoz
- Frontier Group
- The Laras
- Luis Figueroa
- Luis R. Conriquez
- Quevedo
- Santa Fe Klan
- Yahritza and His Essence.
Album of the year
- “Now I feel sorry for EP” – Buena Vista Social Club
- “Damaged” – Ivan Cornejo
- “Schemes” – Becky G
- “Formula, Vol. 3” – Romeo Santos
- “Jose” – J Balvin
- “The 167” – Farruko
- “Legendaddy” – Daddy Yankee
- “Motomami” – Rosalia
- “Nostalgia” – Armed Link
- “A summer without you” – Bad Bunny.
song of the year
- “Drink give me” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- “Despechá” – Rosalia
- “Two Little Caterpillars” – Sebastián Yatra
- “It is damaged” – Iván Cornejo
- “The bachata” – Manuel Turizo
- “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
- “I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo
- “His footprints” – Romeo Santos
- “I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro.
Crossover Collaboration of the Year
- “Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)” – Ozuna, Gims, Redone & FIFA Sound
- “Drunk” – Sech & DJ Khaled
- “Fame” – Rosalía & The Weeknd
- “Keep Going” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
- “Endless” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake.
Best Crossover Artist
- DJ Khaled
- DJ Snake
- Ed Sheeran
- Fatman Scoop
- gyms
- Justin Timberlake
- lil jon
- Megan Thee Stallion
- mr vegas
- The Weeknd.
Streaming Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- chencho corleone
- Frontier Group
- Ivan Cornejo
- Carol G.
tour of the year
- “Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour” – Grupo Firme
- “La Última Vuelta World Tour” – Daddy Yankee
- “Papi Juancho World Tour” – Maluma
- “$trip Love Tour” – Karol G
- “World’s Hottest Tour” – Bad Bunny.
Best Artist – Urban
- anuel aa
- Bad Bunny
- daddy yankee
- farruko
- J Balvin
- jhayco
- Carol G.
- Natti Natasha
- ozuna
- Raw Alejandro.
Best Album – Urban
- “Jose” – J Balvin
- “The 167” – Farruko
- “Legendaddy” – Daddy Yankee
- “Saturn” – Rauw Alejandro
- “A summer without you” – Bad Bunny.
Best Song – Urban
- “Desperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
- “Wrap” – Anitta
- “Remix” – Daddy Yankee
- “Sexy baby” – Jhayco
- “Marmoset asked me” – Bad Bunny.
Best Duo or Group – Pop
- Jesse & Joy
- The Green Dwarfs
- Manna
- Mau and Ricky
- Reik.
collaboration of the year
- “Drink give me” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- “The misunderstood” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
- “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
- “Greater Than You” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
- “I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
- “That you come back” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
- “Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo
- “I wait for you” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
- “I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro.
Best Song – Pop
- “I danced with my ex” – Becky G
- “June” – Maluma
- “Provence” – Karol G.
- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra
- “I love you period” – Chayanne.
Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban
- “Good morning” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
- “The misunderstood” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
- “Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
- “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
- “Greater Than You” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
- “I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
- “Punto 40″ – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta
- “Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo
- “I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro.
Best Artist – Regional Mexican
- Angela Aguilar
- carin leon
- chiquis
- Christian Nodal
- Eden Munoz
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H.
- Luis R. Conriquez
- Pepe Aguilar.
Best Album – Pop
- “@dannocean” – Danny Ocean
- “From Inside to Outside” – Camilo
- “Dharma” – Sebastian Yatra
- “Schemes” – Becky G
- “Motomami” – Rosalia.
Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
- Los Recoditos Band
- Sergio Lizárraga MS Band
- 50 caliber
- Armed Link
- Regulated Force
- firm group
- Frontier Group
- Untouchable
- The blue Angels
- Yahritza and His Essence.
Best Album – Regional Mexican
- “Damaged” – Ivan Cornejo
- “From the neighborhood to here, Vol. 2” – Fuerza Regida
- “My Life in a Cigar 2” – Junior H
- “Nostalgia” – Armed Link
- “Obsessed Deluxe” – Yahritza and Her Essence.
Best Song – Regional Mexican
- “Chale” – Eden Muñoz
- “The wedding of the huitlacoche (Live)” – Carin León
- “No se va (Live)” – Grupo Frontera
- “Good luck to you” – Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Band
- “If it hurts, it hurts” – Untouchable.
Best Collaboration – Tropical
- “Old Basketball” – Carolos Vives & Camilo
- “The handkerchief” – Romeo Santos & Rosalía
- “Monotony” – Shakira & Ozuna
- “It’s me” – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente de Zona
- “I wait for you” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra.
Best Collaboration – Mexican Regional
- “Big Ticket (Live)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez
- “Brindo” – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo
- “Quality” – Firm Group & Luis Mexia
- “With a little boat on my chest” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
- “You have to make money” – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Eden Muñoz
- “You played and suffered” – Armed Link & DannyLux
- “That you come back” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
- “It’s Over (Live)” – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación
- “If you already did wrong” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe
- “It’s over” – Brand MP & Becky G.
Best Artist – Tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Mark Anthony
- prince royce
- Romeo Santos
- Victor Manuelle.
Best Album – Tropical
- “Now I feel sorry for EP” – Buena Vista Social Club
- “Cumbiana II” – Carlos Vives
- “Formula, Vol. 3” – Romeo Santos
- “I’m going there” – Marc Anthony
- “The Ultimate Bachata Collection” – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”.
Best Song – Tropical
- “Despechá” – Rosalia
- “After the beach” – Bad Bunny
- “The bachata” – Manuel Turizo
- “Pegao” – Camilo
- “His footprints” – Romeo Santos.
Best Artist – Pop
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Ricky Martin
- rosalia
- Sebastian Yatra
- Shakira.
