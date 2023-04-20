Today celebrates the eighth edition of the Latin American Music Awards 2023(Latin AMA’s). One of the most important events in the world that will bring together the greatest musical exponents of the moment. The gala will take place in Las Vegas and will have 26 categories, in which the public chose the winners with votes that closed on March 26. The contest will take place under the motto ‘We are a Movement’ and will be hosted by Natti Natasha, Galilea Montijo, Julián Gil and the former beauty queen Clarissa Molina. Likewise, more than 30 artists will be presented, including Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, Olga TanonJesse and Joy, Becky G, Manuel Turizo, among others. Find out all the details about the event that Bad Bunny can have and rosalia as the most winners of the night.

When are the Latin Awards 2023?

The Latin American Music Awards 2023 (Latin AMA’s)the event that seeks to recognize and reward the best of Latin music, will take place this Thursday, April 20 from MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegasin the state of Nevada.

What time are the 2023 American Music Awards?

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 6:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil: 8:00 pm

Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela and Bolivia: 7:00 pm

Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: 7:00 pm

Spain: 11:00 p.m.

Which artists will perform at the 2023 AMAs?

David Bisbal, Emilia, Justin Quiles, Manuel Turizo, Young Miko, Anuel AA, Bad Gyal, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Mike Towers and Danna Paola

What channel broadcasts the AMAs 2023 LIVE?

the channels univision, UNIMÁS and Galavisión will be in charge of the simultaneous transmission of this great event. Likewise, Latinamas.com will also have the live signal through its accounts Youtube, Facebook, instagram and TikTok.

Where can I see the Latin American Music Awards in Peru and Mexico?

If you are in Peru or Mexico, you can access the live broadcast of the Latin American Awards through Univision signals. In addition to this, you will have the possibility of tuning in online through the Youtube of UNIMÁS and ViX.

How to vote for the 2023 AMAs?

Be at least 14 years old

Register an email account

You can only vote once by registered mail and doing so was very easy, it was enough to select a winner by category and by subcategory and confirm the vote.

Once these steps are confirmed, all you have to do is:

Register with an email on the pagewww.lamasvota.com.

Select your favorite artist in each category and confirm your vote, and voila!

Who are the nominees for the 2023 Latin American Music Awards?

pioneer award

prince royce

David Bisbal.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Becky G

daddy yankee

Armed Link

farruko

Ivan Cornejo

Carol G.

rauw alejandro

Romeo Santos

Rosalia.

new artist of the year

bizarre

blessed

Eden Munoz

Frontier Group

The Laras

Luis Figueroa

Luis R. Conriquez

Quevedo

Santa Fe Klan

Yahritza and His Essence.

Album of the year

“Now I feel sorry for EP” – Buena Vista Social Club

“Damaged” – Ivan Cornejo

“Schemes” – Becky G

“Formula, Vol. 3” – Romeo Santos

“Jose” – J Balvin

“The 167” – Farruko

“Legendaddy” – Daddy Yankee

“Motomami” – Rosalia

“Nostalgia” – Armed Link

“A summer without you” – Bad Bunny.

song of the year

“Drink give me” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“Despechá” – Rosalia

“Two Little Caterpillars” – Sebastián Yatra

“It is damaged” – Iván Cornejo

“The bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“His footprints” – Romeo Santos

“I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro.

Crossover Collaboration of the Year

“Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)” – Ozuna, Gims, Redone & FIFA Sound

“Drunk” – Sech & DJ Khaled

“Fame” – Rosalía & The Weeknd

“Keep Going” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran

“Endless” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake.

Best Crossover Artist

DJ Khaled

DJ Snake

Ed Sheeran

Fatman Scoop

gyms

Justin Timberlake

lil jon

Megan Thee Stallion

mr vegas

The Weeknd.

Streaming Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

chencho corleone

Frontier Group

Ivan Cornejo

Carol G.

tour of the year

“Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour” – Grupo Firme

“La Última Vuelta World Tour” – Daddy Yankee

“Papi Juancho World Tour” – Maluma

“$trip Love Tour” – Karol G

“World’s Hottest Tour” – Bad Bunny.

Best Artist – Urban

anuel aa

Bad Bunny

daddy yankee

farruko

J Balvin

jhayco

Carol G.

Natti Natasha

ozuna

Raw Alejandro.

Best Album – Urban

“Jose” – J Balvin

“The 167” – Farruko

“Legendaddy” – Daddy Yankee

“Saturn” – Rauw Alejandro

“A summer without you” – Bad Bunny.

Best Song – Urban

“Desperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

“Wrap” – Anitta

“Remix” – Daddy Yankee

“Sexy baby” – Jhayco

“Marmoset asked me” – Bad Bunny.

Best Duo or Group – Pop

Jesse & Joy

The Green Dwarfs

Manna

Mau and Ricky

Reik.

collaboration of the year

“Drink give me” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“The misunderstood” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Greater Than You” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

“I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

“That you come back” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“I wait for you” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

“I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro.

Best Song – Pop

“I danced with my ex” – Becky G

“June” – Maluma

“Provence” – Karol G.

“Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra

“I love you period” – Chayanne.

Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban

“Good morning” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios

“The misunderstood” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Greater Than You” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

“I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

“Punto 40″ – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro.

Best Artist – Regional Mexican

Angela Aguilar

carin leon

chiquis

Christian Nodal

Eden Munoz

Gerardo Ortiz

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H.

Luis R. Conriquez

Pepe Aguilar.

Best Album – Pop

“@dannocean” – Danny Ocean

“From Inside to Outside” – Camilo

“Dharma” – Sebastian Yatra

“Schemes” – Becky G

“Motomami” – Rosalia.

Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Los Recoditos Band

Sergio Lizárraga MS Band

50 caliber

Armed Link

Regulated Force

firm group

Frontier Group

Untouchable

The blue Angels

Yahritza and His Essence.

Best Album – Regional Mexican

“Damaged” – Ivan Cornejo

“From the neighborhood to here, Vol. 2” – Fuerza Regida

“My Life in a Cigar 2” – Junior H

“Nostalgia” – Armed Link

“Obsessed Deluxe” – Yahritza and Her Essence.

Best Song – Regional Mexican

“Chale” – Eden Muñoz

“The wedding of the huitlacoche (Live)” – Carin León

“No se va (Live)” – Grupo Frontera

“Good luck to you” – Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Band

“If it hurts, it hurts” – Untouchable.

Best Collaboration – Tropical

“Old Basketball” – Carolos Vives & Camilo

“The handkerchief” – Romeo Santos & Rosalía

“Monotony” – Shakira & Ozuna

“It’s me” – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente de Zona

“I wait for you” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra.

Best Collaboration – Mexican Regional

“Big Ticket (Live)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez

“Brindo” – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo

“Quality” – Firm Group & Luis Mexia

“With a little boat on my chest” – Adriel Favela & Carin León

“You have to make money” – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Eden Muñoz

“You played and suffered” – Armed Link & DannyLux

“That you come back” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

“It’s Over (Live)” – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación

“If you already did wrong” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe

“It’s over” – Brand MP & Becky G.

Best Artist – Tropical

Carlos Vives

Mark Anthony

prince royce

Romeo Santos

Victor Manuelle.

Best Album – Tropical

“Now I feel sorry for EP” – Buena Vista Social Club

“Cumbiana II” – Carlos Vives

“Formula, Vol. 3” – Romeo Santos

“I’m going there” – Marc Anthony

“The Ultimate Bachata Collection” – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”.

Best Song – Tropical

“Despechá” – Rosalia

“After the beach” – Bad Bunny

“The bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“Pegao” – Camilo

“His footprints” – Romeo Santos.

Best Artist – Pop

Anitta

Becky G

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Ricky Martin

rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Shakira.

