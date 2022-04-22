The Latin AMAS (Latin American Music Awards) they are one of the most important Latin and Hispanic music awards in the United States, only behind, perhaps, the Latin Grammys, where the attention of the Hispanic public is attracted by its greatest artists, singers and celebrities. This award is scheduled for this April 21 at 7:00 pm from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, so you can be close to said award.
Live: Minute by minute of Latin AMAs 2022
Learn more about this ceremony, such as the list of nominees, the artists that will be presented, the hosts, and how to stay tuned for all the important moments of it FREE ONLINE LIVE. Artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin and Rosalía will compete in more than 25 categories. Here we share all the details.
When are the 2022 Latin AMAs?
The ceremony will take place live this Thursday, April 21 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Who will perform at the 2022 Latin AMAs?
It has been confirmed that the artists who will be at the award ceremony are CNCO, Jesse Joy, Luis Fonsiamong others
Who will animate the Latin AMAs 2022 gala?
The presenters of this musical gala will be Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristian de la Fuente.
What time is the Latin AMAs 2022?
This Thursday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. in Peru, you can see this ceremony:
- United States (Pacific Time): 5.00 p.m.
- Peru: 7.00 p.m.
- Mexico: 7.00 p.m.
- Colombia: 7.00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- Chili: 8:00 p.m.
- United States (Eastern Time): 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- Spain: 2:00 a.m. on April 22
How to watch the Latin AMAs LIVE?
Telemundo Internacional will be the signal that will broadcast these awards throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.
YOU CAN SEE: Latin American Music Awards 2022: know the complete list of nominees for the awards
Where to watch the Latin AMAs 2022 LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?
If you cannot access the Telemundo Internacional channel, you have the option of following this show through the La República Espectaculos website, with all the events and anecdotes of it.
Latin AMAs 2022: list of nominees
During Thursday, March 3, the names and categories in which the Latin American artists who have been nominated will compete were announced. Find out all the details here:
Artist of the Year
- bad bunny
- Camilo
- Armed Link
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Carol G
- Mike Towers
- Ozuna
- RauwAlejandro
new artist of the year
- Gera MX
- Ivan Cornejo
- Jay Wheeler
- kali uchis
- The legendaries
- Mary Becerra
- Mariah Angelique
Single of the Year / Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da getto”
- Kali Uchis – “Telepathy”
- Rauw Alejandro – “All of you”
Album of the year
- Bad Bunny – “The last tour of the world”
- Armed Link – “Cut veins”
- Karol G – “KG0516″
- Rauw Alejandro – “Viceversa”
Favorite Artist – Female
- kali uchis
- Carol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalia
- Selena Gomez
Favorite Artist – Male
- bad bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Mike Towers
- Raww Alexander
Favorite duo or group
- Adventure
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- Firm Group
- The Overwhelming Band El Limón by René Camacho
- The Two Carnal
Favorite Artist – Pop
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- kali uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Sebastian Yatra
- Selena Gomez
Favorite album – pop
- Camilo – “My hands”
- CNCO – “Deja vu”
- Enrique Iglesias – “Final (Vol. 1)”
- Floor 21 – “Love in the times of perreo”
- Selena Gomez – “Revelation EP”
- Tommy Torres – “Last night’s playlist”
Favorite song – pop
- Kali Uchis – “Telepathy”
- Maluma – “Sober”
- Rauw Alejandro – “All of you”
- Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers – “Couple of the Year”
Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- Ghost
- Junior H.
- Lenin Ramirez
Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- 50 caliber
- Armed Link
- Firm Group
- The blue Angels
- The Two Carnal
Favorite Album – Regional Mexican
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga – “Work is luck”
- Christian Nodal – “Now”
- Armed Link – “Cut veins”
- Iván Cornejo – “Empty soul”
- Los Dos Carnales – “Rancheron style”
Favorite Song – Regional Mexican
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga – “La casita”
- Caliber 50 – “The old fashioned”
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Bottle after bottle”
- Grupo Firme & Carín León – “The Toxic”
- The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho – “My first defeat”
Favorite Artist – Urban
- Anuel AA
- bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Carol G
- Maluma
- Alexander
Favorite Album – Urban
- Bad Bunny – “The last tour of the world”
- Karol G – “KG0516″
- Maluma – “Papi Juancho”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Viceversa”
Favorite Song – Urban
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da getto”
- The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Faithful”
Favorite Artist – Tropical
- Adventure
- Carlos Vives
- Mark Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Favorite album – tropical
- The Great Combo of Puerto Rico – “In quarantine”
- Luis Vazquez – “Beginnings”
- Sonora Ponceña – “Musical hegemony”
Favorite song – tropical
- Aventura & Bad Bunny – “I came back”
- Camilo – “Kesi”
- Carlos Vives – “Colombia, my charm”
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “Back to the Back”
- Marc Anthony – “Here I go”
- Prince Royce – “Lao’ to lao’”
Favorite Artist – Crossover
- khalid
- Shawn Mendez
- Skrillex
- The Weeknd
collaboration of the year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny – “I came back”
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “Back to the Back”
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Bottle after bottle”
- Grupo Firme & Carín León – “The Toxic”
- Karol G and Mariah Angeliq – “El makinon”
- The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Faithful”
viral song of the year
- Caliber 50 – “If I could lie to you”
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Bottle after bottle”
- Grupo Firme – “Get over me (live from Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
- Iván Cornejo – “It’s Damaged”
- Kali Uchis – “Telepathy”
- The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Faithful”
- Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Red heels”
tour of the year
- Adventure
- Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
- Firm Group
- the bukis
- Maluma
- Mark Anthony
favorite video
- Anitta – “River Girl”
- Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – “Indigo”
- Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – “Santo”
- Daddy Yankee – “Problem”
- Gerardo Ortiz, Floor 21 – “Fine liquor”
- J Balvin – “Whatever God wants”
- Ozuna – “The funka”
- Pablo Alborán – “Sandcastles”
- Reik, María Becerra – “The Drinks”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Anonymous Melancholics”
Favorite Social Artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Camila Hair
- Camilo
- Chiquis
- Carol G
- Paul Vittar
- Ricky Martin
- Sebastian Yatra
- Tiny
#Latin #AMAs #LIVE #schedule #nominees #award #ceremony
Leave a Reply