The Latin AMAS (Latin American Music Awards) they are one of the most important Latin and Hispanic music awards in the United States, only behind, perhaps, the Latin Grammys, where the attention of the Hispanic public is attracted by its greatest artists, singers and celebrities. This award is scheduled for this April 21 at 7:00 pm from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, so you can be close to said award.

Who are the favorites of the gala? According to social networks, fans of the CNCO group have become a trend on Twitter with the hashtag "CNCO Enciende los Lamas" in different Latin American countries. One of them is Argentina. Fans of the band share their excitement regarding the performance that the members will give during the ceremony.

Learn more about this ceremony, such as the list of nominees, the artists that will be presented, the hosts, and how to stay tuned for all the important moments of it FREE ONLINE LIVE. Artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin and Rosalía will compete in more than 25 categories. Here we share all the details.

When are the 2022 Latin AMAs?

The ceremony will take place live this Thursday, April 21 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Latin AMAs are the ultimate Latin music party. Photo: Instagram

Who will perform at the 2022 Latin AMAs?

It has been confirmed that the artists who will be at the award ceremony are CNCO, Jesse Joy, Luis Fonsiamong others

Who will animate the Latin AMAs 2022 gala?

The presenters of this musical gala will be Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristian de la Fuente.

What time is the Latin AMAs 2022?

This Thursday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. in Peru, you can see this ceremony:

United States (Pacific Time): 5.00 p.m.

Peru: 7.00 p.m.

Mexico: 7.00 p.m.

Colombia: 7.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chili: 8:00 p.m.

United States (Eastern Time): 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m. on April 22

How to watch the Latin AMAs LIVE?

Telemundo Internacional will be the signal that will broadcast these awards throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Where to watch the Latin AMAs 2022 LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you cannot access the Telemundo Internacional channel, you have the option of following this show through the La República Espectaculos website, with all the events and anecdotes of it.

The Blue Angels will be at the Latin AMAs. Photo: Los Angeles Azules/Press

Latin AMAs 2022: list of nominees

During Thursday, March 3, the names and categories in which the Latin American artists who have been nominated will compete were announced. Find out all the details here:

Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Camilo

Armed Link

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Carol G

Mike Towers

Ozuna

RauwAlejandro

new artist of the year

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Jay Wheeler

kali uchis

The legendaries

Mary Becerra

Mariah Angelique

Single of the Year / Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da getto”

Kali Uchis – “Telepathy”

Rauw Alejandro – “All of you”

Album of the year

Bad Bunny – “The last tour of the world”

Armed Link – “Cut veins”

Karol G – “KG0516″

Rauw Alejandro – “Viceversa”

Favorite Artist – Female

kali uchis

Carol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalia

Selena Gomez

Favorite Artist – Male

bad bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Mike Towers

Raww Alexander

Favorite duo or group

Adventure

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

Firm Group

The Overwhelming Band El Limón by René Camacho

The Two Carnal

Favorite Artist – Pop

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

kali uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastian Yatra

Selena Gomez

Favorite album – pop

Camilo – “My hands”

CNCO – “Deja vu”

Enrique Iglesias – “Final (Vol. 1)”

Floor 21 – “Love in the times of perreo”

Selena Gomez – “Revelation EP”

Tommy Torres – “Last night’s playlist”

Favorite song – pop

Kali Uchis – “Telepathy”

Maluma – “Sober”

Rauw Alejandro – “All of you”

Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers – “Couple of the Year”

Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

Ghost

Junior H.

Lenin Ramirez

Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

50 caliber

Armed Link

Firm Group

The blue Angels

The Two Carnal

Favorite Album – Regional Mexican

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga – “Work is luck”

Christian Nodal – “Now”

Armed Link – “Cut veins”

Iván Cornejo – “Empty soul”

Los Dos Carnales – “Rancheron style”

Favorite Song – Regional Mexican

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga – “La casita”

Caliber 50 – “The old fashioned”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Bottle after bottle”

Grupo Firme & Carín León – “The Toxic”

The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho – “My first defeat”

Favorite Artist – Urban

Anuel AA

bad bunny

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Carol G

Maluma

Alexander

Favorite Album – Urban

Bad Bunny – “The last tour of the world”

Karol G – “KG0516″

Maluma – “Papi Juancho”

Rauw Alejandro – “Viceversa”

Favorite Song – Urban

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da getto”

The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Faithful”

Favorite Artist – Tropical

Adventure

Carlos Vives

Mark Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Favorite album – tropical

The Great Combo of Puerto Rico – “In quarantine”

Luis Vazquez – “Beginnings”

Sonora Ponceña – “Musical hegemony”

Favorite song – tropical

Aventura & Bad Bunny – “I came back”

Camilo – “Kesi”

Carlos Vives – “Colombia, my charm”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “Back to the Back”

Marc Anthony – “Here I go”

Prince Royce – “Lao’ to lao’”

Favorite Artist – Crossover

khalid

Shawn Mendez

Skrillex

The Weeknd

collaboration of the year

Aventura & Bad Bunny – “I came back”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “Back to the Back”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Bottle after bottle”

Grupo Firme & Carín León – “The Toxic”

Karol G and Mariah Angeliq – “El makinon”

The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Faithful”

viral song of the year

Caliber 50 – “If I could lie to you”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Bottle after bottle”

Grupo Firme – “Get over me (live from Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Iván Cornejo – “It’s Damaged”

Kali Uchis – “Telepathy”

The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Faithful”

Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM”

Sebastián Yatra – “Red heels”

tour of the year

Adventure

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

Firm Group

the bukis

Maluma

Mark Anthony

favorite video

Anitta – “River Girl”

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – “Indigo”

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – “Santo”

Daddy Yankee – “Problem”

Gerardo Ortiz, Floor 21 – “Fine liquor”

J Balvin – “Whatever God wants”

Ozuna – “The funka”

Pablo Alborán – “Sandcastles”

Reik, María Becerra – “The Drinks”

Sebastián Yatra – “Anonymous Melancholics”

Favorite Social Artist