The 2021 Latin American Music Awards LIVE will be broadcast this Thursday, April 15 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Follow live minute by minute of the sixth gala organized by Telemundo.

“Tusa” is chosen song of the year in Latin AMAs The song by Karol G and Nicki Minaj received the Single of the Year award at the recent edition of the Latin AMAs 2021. Camilo receives his first Latin AMAs Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry received his first award at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards. “Thanks to that seed that allows us artists to continue feeling that we are doing what we are doing for the first time,” said the artist after receiving his award. Anitta opens the Latin AMAs 2021 The Brazilian singer lit the stage with her presentation at the Latin AMAs 2021. Hours earlier, she ruled out having coronavirus with a message on Twitter. “My tests are negative, I do not have COVID-19. We continue normally with the presentation at the Latin AMAs,” said the Latin star. Follow the broadcast of the Latin AMAs 2021 The transmission of the sixth gala of the Latin Music Awards organized by Telemundo will begin shortly.

Previous note

Dozens of artists such as Myke Towers, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Pitbull and Ricky Martin will gather at the venue to participate in the party that celebrates and recognizes the best of Latin music.

As it is recalled, the 2020 edition could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this year, the stars hope to shine more than ever for an award.

The Mexican actress Jacqueline Bracamontes will once again be in charge of presenting the event that in its 2021 edition brings a novelty in the categories. This is the award for the Best Virtual Concert, considered due to the fact that various artists reinvented themselves during the global health crisis and performed shows via streaming.

The favorites of the night are Karol G and J Balvin, who lives one of the best moments of his life, as he has just confirmed that he is expecting his first baby next to his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer. Colombians have nine nominations each for their successful albums.

When are the Latin AMAs 2021?

Following the hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the awards will be fully broadcast LIVE this Thursday, April 15, 2021.

What time are the Latin AMAs 2021?

These are the schedules to see the Latin American Music Awards 2021.

Peru: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Latin AMAs 2021 LIVE: transmission channel

The 6th annual edition of the awards will be broadcast live on the Telemundo signal. They will also be broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish-language entertainment cable channel, Universo, and in the rest of Latin America on Telemundo Internacional. In Peru, the channels are:

Movistar TV: channel 318 and channel 381

Claro TV: channel 60 and channel 112.

Where to watch the Latin AMAs 2021 LIVE ONLINE?

You will be able to see the presentation of your favorite artists through the Telemundo mobile application for cell phones, computers and Smart TVs.

How to watch the Latin AMAs 2021 LIVE online for free?

You can also follow the coverage of all the details on social media and join the conversation using the hashtag #LatinAMAs.

Facebook: @LatinAMAs

Twitter: @LatinAMAs

Instagram: @LatinAMAs

Snapchat: TeamTelemundo

TiKTok: @Telemundo

Join the conversation: #LatinAMAs

Where to see the Red Carpet of the Latin AMAs 2021?

Telemundo confirmed that it will broadcast the prelude to the awards will begin at 7 pm (Eastern Time) and 6 pm (Central Time) for the United States. Thus, the schedules for Latin American countries are:

Peru: 6:00 pm

Mexico: 6:00 pm

Brazil: 8:00 pm

Ecuador: 6. 00 pm

Colombia: 6:00 pm

Panama: 6:00 pm

Chile: 7. 00 pm

Venezuela: 7. 00 pm

Argentina: 8:00 pm

Where will the Latin AMAs 2021 take place?

This year 2021, the Latin American Music Awards will be held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise (Florida, United States).

Latin AMAs 2021: Complete List of Nominees

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

Sech

Christian nodal

Daddy yankee

Armed Link

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Camilo

Armed Link

The Two Carnales

Myke Towers

Natanel Cano

Rauw Alexander

Single of the year

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawaii”

Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad boys for life)”

Album of the year

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

J Balvin – Colors

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Natanael Cano – Corrido lying down

Favorite female artist

Anitta

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Favorite Male Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

Christian nodal

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Favorite duo or group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

Jowell & Randy

Reik

Favorite pop artist

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Ricky Martin

Shakira

Favorite pop album

Camilo – For the first time

Kali Uchis – Fearless (Of love and other demons)

Pedro Capó – Munay

Reik – Now

Favorite pop song

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna + J.Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

Camilo – “Favorite”

Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “If you tell me yes”

Ricky Martin – “Sharks”

Shakira & Anuel AA – “I like it”

Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican

Carin leon

Christian nodal

Ghost

Junior H

Lenin Ramirez

Nathanael Cano

Favorite Duo or Group – Mexican Regional

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

The blue Angels

The two carnal

Favorite Album – Regional Mexican

Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Armed Link – Your Deadly Poison

Junior H – Trapped In A Dream

Natanael Cano – Corrido Lying Down

Favorite Song – Regional Mexican

Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa – “We are not in that”

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg – “Qué maldición”

Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “I’m not coming back with you”

The Two Carnales – “The Envious One”

Natanael Cano – “Lying Love”

Favorite Urban Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Urban Favorite Album

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – Those who were not going to leave

J Balvin – Colors

Urban favorite song

Bad Bunny – “I dog alone”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad boys for life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawaii”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Favorite Tropical Artist

Marc Anthony

Prince royce

Romeo Santos

Silvestre Dangond

Tropical Favorite Album

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana

Gloria Estefan – Brazil305

Prince Royce – Alter Ego

Tropical favorite song

Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos – “Our love”

Carlos Vives – “Don’t go”

Kyen? It? – “Celia’s carnival: a tribute”

Prince Royce – “Innocent Face”

Víctor Manuelle & Wisin – “Boogaloo supreme”

Favorite crossover artist

black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Snoop dogg

The Weeknd

Collaboration of the year

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué maldición”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad boys for life)”

Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “I’m not coming back with you”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “If you tell me yes”

Social Artist of the Year

Anitta

Bad bunny

Cardi B

Daddy yankee

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

Karol G

Lali

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Favorite video

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué maldición”

Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar – “Tell me how you want”

David Bisbal & Carrie Underwood – “Tears of gold”

Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia – “Del mar”

Rosalía & Travis Scott – “TKN”

Selena Gomez – “Once upon a time”

Favorite virtual concert

Alejandro Sanz y Juanes – “#LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa”

Carlos Vives – “#NoTeVayasDeTuCasa”

Juan Luis Guerra – “Privé”

Juanes & Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra – “Virtual Symphonic Concert – #VolverteAVer”

Marco Antonio Solís – “Serenade to the most charming mothers”

Ozuna – “#Latinosunidos”

Pepe Aguilar, Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar – “Mexican to the bone”

RBD – “To be or to seem 2020”

Sebastián Yatra – “SOSFest”

Yandel – “Goodbye 2020”

Latin AMAs Awards, latest news:

