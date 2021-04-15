After a year of stopping due to the pandemic, the Latin American Music Awards will resume in 2021 with a ceremony full of Latin music and talent. The event, which will be broadcast on the Telemundo network, will take place this April 15 in Florida.

In addition to the presentations and live concerts, a space prior to the awards was also implemented that can be viewed through official social networks. Here we leave you all the information you need to know for the transmission of the Latin AMAs.

Date and time of the Latin American Music Awards

The 2021 edition of the Latin AMAs will take place this Thursday, April 15. In Peru, you will be able to see the ceremony live from 7:00 p.m. m and in other parts of Latin America at the following times:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Where the Latin AMAs 2021 will be held

The Latin American Music Awards will be broadcast from the BB&T Center, located in Sunrise, Florida. The stadium is the home of the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League and has space for more than 20,737 spectators.

What channel will broadcast the Latin American Music Awards?

The event that awards the best of Latin music will be broadcast by the Telemundo signal to different parts of the world. The ceremony may also be tuned through its digital channels and application.

Why were the 2020 Latin AMAs canceled?

The last edition of the Latin American Music Awards had to be canceled due to quarantine and social distancing measures that were decreed in the United States as a result of the expansion of the coronavirus.

Latin AMAs: new categories due to the pandemic

This year, artists have opted for social networks to promote their musical productions during the pandemic. Given the lack of face-to-face presentations due to the advance of the disease, many decided to organize links and even online concerts for all their followers.

Due to this new trend, the organizers of the Latin AMAs 2021 decided to add two new categories to the contest: social artist of the year and favorite virtual concert.

Which artists will perform live during the 2021 Latin American Music Awards?

The famous award ceremony, which will be broadcast on the Telemundo network, is characterized by giving great importance to live entertainment during the event. This 2021 various participations have been confirmed, among which are concerts by Camilo, Anitta, Ricky Martin, Wisin y Yandel, Pitbull, Manuel Turizo, Juanes, among others.

Latin American Music Awards: Artists with the Most Nominations

This 2021, reggaetón prevailed in the Latin AMAs. Karol G and J Balvin are the artists that lead the nominations, with nine mentions each in different categories. They are followed by their compatriot Maluma, who was considered in eight groups.

Latin American Music Awards 2021

Latin American Music Awards, latest news:

