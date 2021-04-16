The 2021 Latin American Music Awards have already started! The ceremony opened with a spectacular presentation starring Anitta, Maluma, Wisin and Myke Towers, a fact that raised concern, since it had been reported that the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

On the morning of this April 15, it was reported that Alejandro Fernández and the singer of “I like it” were infected with the coronavirus. However, hours later the Brazilian ruled out having the disease and confirmed via social networks that she would appear at the ceremony.

“Contrary to what is being reported, my tests are negative, I do not have COVID-19. We normally continue with the presentation at the Latin AMAs, ”he wrote on his official Twitter account.

After clarifying your situation, Anitta He was able to specify his participation in the award event with the help of important representatives of the urban genre, such as Maluma and Wisin. The artists took over the stage at the BB&T Center stadium in Florida and sang “My girl.”

For his part, Alejandro Fernández did confirm his diagnosis: “As you should know, I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel very well, asymptomatic, strong and in a very good mood. I want to remind you to get vaccinated, it is for the good of all ”.

Who will perform at the Latin American Music Awards?

In addition to rewarding the best of Latin music, the Latin AMAs 2021 are also characterized by giving importance to entertainment with different presentations and live concerts. This year, artists of various genres will take over the stage to delight Telemundo viewers.

Maluma, Myke Towers, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Piso 21, Manuel Turizo, Pitbull, Wisin and Yandel will represent the urban genre. While Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, Ziggy Marley and Sofía Reyes will complement the ceremony.

The Telemundo network confirmed the complete list of artists who will perform at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards ceremony. Photo: Instagram

Latin American Music Awards, latest news:

