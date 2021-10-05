Despite the personal progress shown also during the last qualifying in Russia – where, before the penalty for replacing the power unit, he had set a faster time than his teammate – the Sochi weekend did not smile at all. Nicholas Latifi. In addition to the aforementioned drawback of Saturday’s practice, which forced him to 18th place on the grid, the Canadian from Williams in fact encountered several difficulties during the race, retiring six laps from the end after a spin – caused by the wet track – finished against the barriers.

In an interview with official site of Formula 1, the North American driver expressed all his disappointment with the performance of Sochi, highlighting, in particular, the limits of the British car: “You never know what will happen – said Latifi – but I have said many times that our car, in case you are in a good position, allows you very well to defend yourself, but not to attack“.

Specifically, the number 6 of the Grove team analyzed the circumstance that occurred in Russia, where all the difficulties of the FW43B in overtaking emerged: “It was frustrating – He admitted – stay behind Mazepin, because I was faster. But there is this flaw which, when you have to attack and put pressure, makes everything very complex. During the first stint the car responded very well, even transmitted one of the best sensations I have ever experienced. I don’t know what step we were in at that moment – he concluded – but I just know that at the end of the race we were 20 seconds behind the rest of the group. At that point, it wouldn’t have helped to push, and it was a disappointing weekend ”.