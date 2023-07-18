“Is this applause for me?”

This is the team radio at the end of the third free practice session of the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix by Nicholas Latifi, who was the fastest in the finale on a wet track, to the approval of the Hungaroring crowd. In the wet, the Canadian driver born in 1995 demonstrated that he has a certain sensitivity which led him, for example, to conquer seventh place again in Hungary in 2021. After the summer break, then, he also achieved a ninth place in Spa in Belgium, the result of Qualifying (Russell, his boxmate, was even second) in what was then essentially a ‘non-race’ given that the cars had only lapped behind the Safety Car.

Latifi contested three full seasons in F1 from 2020 to 2022 at the wheel of the Williams and in spite of himself he had the greatest media exposure following what happened in Abu Dhabi in 2021 when his accident started the domino effect that led to the much controversial restart of the final race, a last lap in which Max Verstappen got the upper hand about Lewis Hamilton. The Canadian’s official social media profiles were inundated with very serious threats to the point of flashing in Latifi’s mind the hypothesis of unsubscribing from social media only to then ‘resist’ to counter this sad phenomenon.

In this 2023 he made way for Logan Sargeant in Williams and today Latifi announced that he will not continue his career in motorsport. “I have decided for the immediate future to take some time off and pursue new goals in a completely different path than racing – Latifi’s words published on his social profiles – growing up I have always had an interest in the business world. I’ve always said it would be something I wanted to study at University if I didn’t go down the road of racing.”

“Knowing that I needed to take a break from racing, I decided to major in economics, focusing on something that could transform my life in the near future. Grabbing a business degree has always been on my mind as a goal after a motorsport career, even if I had to devote the decade of my 30s to 40s to that goal. This is not necessarily a farewell to the racing world forever. Racing has been my life since I was 13 and the passion is still strong in me, I still haven’t missed a grand prix this year. However I felt this year was the right time to explore and pursue other paths in my life. I can’t wait to dive into this new adventure and I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career up to now”.