Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

In the early hours of the new year, Abu Dhabi hospitals received 8 newborns, who were celebrated with flowers, rejoicing on this distinguished and happy occasion, which came as part of the celebrations that spread throughout the country, on the occasion of entering the year 2023.

The first birth was at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi, with the clock ticking at 12 am, where the baby Hana Eid Ahmed Hassan was born, weighing 3,220 kg.

Dr. Walid El-Sherbiny, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology at Medeor Hospital, said: “We celebrated the birth of the first child this year, whose birth anniversary will be special for her family on this day, and the start of the year with a new family member who carries hope for a happy year. We wish her a prosperous life.”

Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi received 6 newborns during the first hours of the New Year, including 4 Emirati children. The special night, and the father of the child, Muhammad Fadl Al-Siddiq, commented, saying: “We are pleased to welcome our beautiful daughter who was presented to the world in joyful moments. We are grateful for her presence with all the joy and joy she brought to our lives, and we thank the medical team and workers in Burjeel for their great support.”

At 01:35 am, the Emirati girl Latifa Abdullah Al Ali was born, weighing 3,350 kg, while the child, Hassan Hamad Al Marri, was born at 3:30 am, and he is the fourth child of the family.

Sheikha Al-Marri, the mother of the child, said: “We thank God for the birth of our child and the addition of a new member to our family. He is our fourth child and the first male born to us. Now my daughters have a new brother and the brother is Al-Sanad. Our joy today is two joys, the joy of the advent of the new year, which we hope will be a happy year.” To everyone, and our joy, of course, is doubled by the presence of our little angel. I would like to thank our leaders and our country, which provided us with hospitals with a high level of service and class, and I also thank the management of Burjeel Medical City for the great attention they gave me.

The Emirati child, Maid Fahd Al-Dhahouri, was born at 04:47 am, weighing 2,600 kg. He is the second child of the parents, Nasima Masoud and Fahd Al-Dhahouri.

Dr. Ritu Nambiar, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at Burjeel Medical City, said: “We congratulate the arrival of the children and congratulate their parents. I am happy to share with these families their happiness in receiving their children on this special night. It’s a double joy for the parents and us. New Year’s Day is a special occasion for every family. We celebrated this wonderful moment, and we wish the newborns and their families all the best.

At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Filipino couple Bianca Salendong and Ivy Louise Ferrao celebrated the new year with the welcome of their second child. The baby, Yohan Geo S. Ferrao, was born at 01:18 am through Dr. Aruna Kumari, Consultant Gynecologist, and weighed 3,760 kg.