Murad Al Youssef (Dubai)

Latifa Al-Tunisia chose to shoot her latest songs in a video clip at the Al Wasl Sports Club stadium in Dubai, revealing to “Al Ittihad” that it is an enthusiastic song that carries encouragement and motivation for the Libyan Al-Ahly club fans. Indeed, it is a sports song, which is the official song of the Libyan Al-Ahly Club, as I present for the first time this type of songs, and she confirmed that she is happy with it and the style in which its modern music was executed from the melodies and distribution of the artist Adel Al-Ajili, and the words of the great poet Al-Said Al-Raqeie

Latifa Al-Tunisi, who returned to Cairo after finishing filming the work with director Bassam Al-Turk, showed that the song did not carry any dramatic story in its filming, but rather relied on with the Lebanese director to depict the enthusiastic atmosphere of the stadium, but without an audience, by focusing on the band with musical instruments. Which was used in the song, to produce a sports song in a global style.

For his part, the Lebanese director, Bassam Al-Turk, confirmed to “Al-Ittihad” that he is happy with this enthusiastic sports song, describing it as universal, as it relies on many factors of enthusiasm, relying on portraying parts of it in the corners of certain stands to show and complete the natural image of the stadium.

He explained that he was happy with the first cooperation he had with the Tunisian artist Latifia, and said: The artist Latifa always has new and renewed singing ideas in the world of singing, and I loved this kind of songs that carry enthusiasm and global culture that we also lived during filming in Dubai, wishing that it was possible that There will be a real audience in filming, he would have shown the work in a different direction, stressing that they relied on spacing for the repercussions of Corona.