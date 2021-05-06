Dubai (Union)

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Childhood Creativity, emanating from the Renaissance Women’s Association in Dubai, on the occasion of the country’s revival of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, said that the revival The memory of the founder and builder of the Emirates of Goodness, the wise Arab wise Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is a message and honesty that everyone must carry and perform with impartiality, credibility and transparency, because, may God have mercy on him, a human footprint is rooted in everyone’s hearts, which time cannot be erased throughout ancient human history. She said: Zayed al-Khair, may God have mercy on him, has become a broad history and humanitarian stations that have become a global reference in the records of pure humanitarian work. She added: May God have mercy on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his spacious residence, Zayed Al Khair, has given the goodness of God his blessings to humanity all the best and support at the local, Arab and even global levels, and has become an icon of humanitarian work without limits.