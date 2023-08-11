Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, member of the Dubai Council, affirmed that youth are the true wealth of nations, and the force that advances societies and makes positive change.

Her Highness pointed out that the International Youth Day represents a celebration of future leaders who contribute to building a better world with their great ambitions, energies, capabilities and creativity, and she said: “Our youth are our most precious resources, and the heroes of the success stories that our country recounts. They are the flame of creativity and innovation with their unique visions that ensure the continuity of our country’s march.” competitiveness, their continuous efforts and their keenness to arm themselves with knowledge and acquire various skills, their creative ideas and their hands that build bridges that take us towards the future.”

Her Highness referred to the importance of the International Youth Day, which this year focuses on “developing youth skills suitable for the green economy in achieving a sustainable world,” stressing the UAE’s leadership in this aspect, as it was proactive in launching many programs and initiatives that support the presence of young leaders and develop skills and contribute to enabling them to play an effective role in achieving a sustainable future.