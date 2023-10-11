Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council, yesterday witnessed part of the activities of the “Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum”, which began yesterday at the “Museum of the Future” and “Area 2071” in the Towers. Emirates in Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed reviewed a number of activities accompanying the forum and exhibitions of artificial intelligence applications, within the forum organized by the Dubai Future Foundation, in the presence of more than 1,800 experts, specialists and participants from around the world.

Her Highness listened to an explanation from a number of technology company officials about the most important projects and initiatives that are being worked on in cooperation with government agencies in Dubai and the UAE.

It is worth noting that the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum, organized by the Dubai Future Foundation, constitutes a global gathering to explore the future and opportunities of generative artificial intelligence, and enhances Dubai’s vision of becoming a global center for emerging technologies, testing their applications, and taking advantage of their promising opportunities. This year’s session witnesses qualitative participation from around the world by ministers, government officials, CEOs, experts, thought leaders, designers, policy makers, entrepreneurs, emerging companies, investors and academics, with more than 1,800 participants in the various sessions and events, and more than 70 keynote speakers from major international companies and technology giants.

• 1,800 experts and specialists participate in the event.