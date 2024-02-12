Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, member of the Dubai Council, stressed the importance of the role of governments in strengthening the creativity system, and the necessity of unifying their efforts to enhance the leadership of the creative sector globally, which has become a prominent economic sector that contributes to the country’s development system..

During her participation, today, in a session entitled “A New Government Vision for the Creativity Industry” within the activities of the first day of the World Government Summit 2024, which was held under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future,” Her Highness stressed the necessity of working to create a supportive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship based on strong foundations. Its mainstay is scientific research, and it is based on flexible enabling policies and strategies that are compatible with the nature of the creative sector and works to provide and activate pioneering initiatives in developing talent, empowering their owners, and supporting creators and entrepreneurs..

Her Highness stressed the need for governments to focus on activating the role and contribution of the creative sector with the aim of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development and supporting innovation, pointing out that the Dubai government has established an exceptional pioneering model in this field, through its effective plans, programs and strategies that encourage entrepreneurship and cultural diversity, which contributed to its achievement. For global achievements that have enabled it to continue its path of success, and to grow its competitiveness as a global capital of the creative economy, it draws its inspiration from the unique thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”“.

During the session moderated by Mina Al-Araibi, editor-in-chief of The National newspaper, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pointed out the ability of the creative sector to achieve high competitiveness and a significant impact on the global economy..

– A creative, pioneering model .

Her Highness noted that creativity reflects Dubai's forward-looking spirit, as it has become an integral part of its government's visions seeking excellence, its ideas, and its anticipation of tomorrow's opportunities. She said: “We are following the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance Dubai's position as a global cultural and creative beacon, and it has succeeded.” Thanks to this forward-looking thought, Dubai is becoming a pioneering creative model, through its proactive strategies and initiatives, such as the Dubai Strategy for the Creative Economy, which aims to transform the emirate into a preferred destination for creative people from all over the world, and a capital of the creative economy by 2026..

Regarding the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid said: “We succeeded in achieving the bulk of the objectives of this strategy due to the clarity of its vision and its studied mechanism of action. This was achieved by strengthening cooperation, partnerships, team spirit, and the work system that supports the sector, and we are now halfway through this strategy.” We will exert all our efforts to achieve all its goals because we believe in its results, which will reflect positively on our creative sector.”

– A system that supports creativity .

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum spoke about the best methods and practices that governments must follow to create a creative environment capable of promoting the concepts of inclusion, diversity and innovation, pointing to the uniqueness of the policies followed by the Dubai government in this aspect, as she stressed that the first step is its belief The importance of the role of creative people as a main driver for the progress of societies, and I mentioned, for example, the Al Quoz Creative District project, which is the first project within the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy that was launched in April 2021, and which contributed to providing many facilities to talents and entrepreneurs from different parts of the world, and worked to provide… Opportunities for them to turn their ideas into creative projects.

Her Highness stressed that Dubai's commitment to implementing these sustainable practices that support the creative community establishes a sustainable creative sector.

– Partnerships and the future .

In her speech, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum touched on the importance of partnerships, which are considered an essential component of the success of any society that seeks global excellence, pointing out their importance in overcoming challenges, pointing out that they represent one of the pillars on which Dubai’s modern renaissance was built. Economic level.

Her Highness said: “The partnership plays an active role in ensuring a sustainable future for the creative sector at the local and global levels. The partnership between the government and private sectors has proven its importance in stimulating and empowering creative talents and emerging companies, which highlights the necessity of activating it to support the creative environment.”“.

Her Highness continued: “The creative sector is characterized by its nature that intersects with other sectors, which makes it difficult to monitor its role, the extent of its influence, and its contributions on the social and economic levels. Therefore, we need to develop appropriate research solutions for it, and for more comprehensive, reliable studies and data through which we can measure the progress of this sector.” The sector is at the global level, which helps us make informed decisions about it and develop policies that contribute to activating its presence and status.”

– Technology and innovation.

Her Highness ended the session by talking about the relationship of cultural and creative industries with technology and artificial intelligence, especially after the “Covid-19” pandemic, which has strengthened the presence of technology and opened the horizons for creative people to integrate it into various creative fields, pointing to the positive effects of technological innovations, especially artificial intelligence, and its role in the process of collecting and analyzing them. Data related to different sectors, and its contribution to the development of creative fields such as design, visual arts, filmmaking, etc.

Her Highness added: “The creative sector represents an engine for technological innovation. It is the platform that supports innovation and the space that embraces creative ideas. Therefore, the intersection between digital media and creative industries is very important, especially with the expansion of the role of artificial intelligence and the increase of its contribution to the creative industries.”“.