Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, patron of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Childhood Creativity, emanating from the Al Nahda Women’s Association in Dubai, praised the role of the wise leadership in supporting and supporting Emirati childhood projects and providing generosity to children. Emiratis at the level of all social, health, educational and school activities, until childhood services and achievements in the Emirates have become a global reference and an emulated experience..

In her statements on the occasion of “Emirati Children’s Day,” Her Highness affirmed that Emirati childhood has achieved its full and undiminished rights, and expressed her thanks to the loyal leadership of the Emirates, which gave childhood without borders, and in its giving it exceeded borders..

Her Highness said: “As we are in the month of goodness, mercy, forgiveness, and freedom from hell, the blessed month of Ramadan, I am pleased, on my own behalf and on behalf of the children of the award, and on the occasion of the advent of this holy month, to extend my highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” And his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates and its loyal people.

Her Highness also extended her warmest congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her support and backing of childhood programs in various fields, and to the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Ministers, Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Award, for embracing and caring for Emirati childhood, and to all leaders, mothers, institutions, and individuals who care for Emirati childhood with impartiality and selflessness.