Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council, witnessed, on Wednesday, the launch of the activities of the second session of the One Billion Followers Summit, which is being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Ministers, and the Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” over two days, and organized by the New Media Academy at the “Museum of the Future” and “Emirates Towers” ​​in Dubai.

Her Highness stressed that “the UAE’s hosting of the first specialized summit in the content industry and the largest of its kind in the world contributes to strengthening the national creative economy, developing the digital content business system, and increasing the volume of promising opportunities that this promising sector provides to content makers and talent owners.”

Her Highness added: “Holding the summit reflects the vision and directives of the leadership to provide all means of support to digital content makers, owners of talents, innovative initiatives and ideas, and investors in the field of creative industries, by providing the best environment to embrace, nurture and develop their projects, create the best advanced infrastructure, and provide exceptional opportunities to empower them and advance their potential and growth.” Their work and projects, and consolidating the country’s position as a global capital for the digital content industry.”

Her Highness said: “The noticeable increase in the number of participants, which reached 7,000 in the second edition of the One Billion Followers Summit this year, reflects the increasing importance that this event has come to represent on the agenda of content industry events at the regional and global levels, and it is a noticeable qualitative increase. Among these participants, 3,000 content creators are followed by more than 1.6 billion followers, in addition to the participation of 200 media content production companies, 100 digital production agencies, and 195 speakers specialized in digital content creation in the world, presenting more than 100 inspiring events, discussion sessions, workshops, and constructive interactive dialogues. To contribute practically to the growth of the digital content industry, which represents the future of creative and media content in the region and the world.” Her Highness attended part of the event’s agenda and met with an elite group of influencers, content makers, creators and investors in the creative industries sector.

The summit aims to address more than a billion people around the world with purposeful messages, by hosting an elite group of the most important and largest influencers and content makers in various fields, while the areas of digital content that the influencers participating in the summit are interested in are varied, including the sectors of media, entertainment, sports, education, technology, games, e-sports, and comedy. Economy, tourism and others.

The summit, organized by the New Media Academy, in the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, brings together 7,000 participants, including more than 3,000 content makers, influencers, and creators followed by more than 1.6 billion followers. 200 media content production companies, 100 digital production agencies, and 100 A CEO, and 195 speakers from the most famous digital content makers from around the world presenting more than 100 diverse events, including 15 inspiring speeches, 20 workshops, 25 discussion sessions, 15 interactive dialogues, 4 debates, and 20 different events. The summit is unique in its integrated program of diverse events and activities, which includes showcasing talents, inspiring models, and distinguished experiences in the field of digital content creation, and the most prominent industry trends to provide qualitative and innovative content. It also discusses the most prominent topics and ideas to develop the skills of content makers and inform them of the latest developments in techniques and approaches to creating creative content. The event's agenda includes organizing a number of discussion sessions and interactive dialogues that examine the most important tools that make new content creators influential on social media sites. The summit sessions and dialogues also discuss many topics that pose current and future challenges in this field, including how new media contributes as a creative sector. In supporting the economies of countries, and highlighting the skills required to ensure continuity of work across various social media sites and platforms, and other important topics and topics.

The summit provides the influencers participating in it with many gains by providing opportunities to enhance creativity, generate profits, advance professionalism, and support the network of relationships, as the activities of the One Billion Followers Summit are divided into four main tracks: the creativity track, which comes under the slogan “Let’s Create,” and targets emerging talents in the industry. The content provides them with workshops, interactive sessions, and inspiring speeches that help them develop their expertise, and the professional development path “Let’s Advance,” which is directed to specialists and professionals, and provides them with advice and guidance on best practices, solutions, and tools that enable them to excel and excel, and the “Let’s Earn” path, which is offered to those who want to make a profit. From the content industry, the latest and most successful strategies and plans that help them transform their content into a sustainable and profitable source of income, and the “Let’s Converge” path, which provides support to influencers who wish to expand or build a network of relationships and communication in the digital content industry regionally and globally.

The summit also represents a practical opportunity for content makers, representatives of social media platforms, and creative content production institutions, to exchange experiences and expertise, and open renewed horizons for further cooperation and joint work that enhances the impact of digital content and new media in stimulating the energy of societies positively, doubling the size of the creative economy market, and increasing its contribution to Accelerating the pace and plans for comprehensive and sustainable development.