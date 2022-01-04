Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, patron of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Award for Childhood Creativity in Dubai, confirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the UAE The Cabinet, Ruler of Dubai, has put the UAE on the world stage.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said, in a speech on the occasion of the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s accession to the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai: “We are pleased and honored to extend our highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on this occasion… and it will remain 4 January is the history of a homeland, engraved in our hearts.”

Her Highness added: “We are fully convinced of His Highness’ creative and honest vision, present and future, and his wise guidance, which put the UAE and Dubai on the map of excellence, excellence and global civilized creativity, and the priority remains, and No. 1 is the slogan of quality, excellence and superiority, for a 16-year march from Qabas that illuminated the way for a country that occupied The leadership during it was unrivaled, and it became the world’s reference in development, growth and sustainability.”

She said: “As we celebrate the passing of those years full of glorious and brilliant business, we are fully aware, with firm and firm convictions, that you, His Highness, Father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have established a unique and unique leadership school, which laid the foundations of modern and integrated achievement, and was characterized by civilized principles, surrounded by With pure human values, and developmental frameworks whose mainstay and focus are on the human being, to build a homeland today and a bright tomorrow, God willing.”



