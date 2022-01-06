Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, patron of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Award for Childhood Creativity emanating from the Women’s Renaissance Society in Dubai, the pioneering Arab historical initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the title “Arab Brigades” with the aim of changing the Arab reality for the better.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that “the initiative is a valuable opening for the new year, and an integrated project for knowledge values ​​that restores the supremacy and primacy of the Arab nation from the gates of science and knowledge, especially since the initiative includes a constellation of Arab geniuses that reach a thousand talents within a few years, and this In itself, an achievement that surpasses all achievements and theses on the map of innovation, excellence, excellence, quality and enriching the civilized human experience in various fields.

Her Highness said, “The Arab Brilliant Initiative is a strategic step that shakes hands with the new Emirati Pentecostal, and a river of knowledge that narrates the fields of science and technology, and enhances and keeps pace with the pace of the accelerating age.”

She added that “the launch of the Arab Brilliant Initiative is an exceptional and important event that enhances and consolidates the values ​​of sustainability and provides youth, thinkers and experts in the Arab world with treasures of knowledge, because we live in an era of revolution that forces us all to arm ourselves with the most and most skilled tools of knowledge, science and technology.”

Her Highness stated that the award family in Dubai, represented by the technical and administrative team and the Youth Council for Leadership and Innovation, value this initiative and support it as an event in line with the goals and methodologies of the award.

Her Highness said that the award family is closely following this initiative and putting all the possibilities and proposals of the award, and putting in place mechanisms that are compatible and consistent with this initiative, as the development of talents and the acquisition of children and youth with skills and the release of creativity are strategic and basic goals of the award, and thus Dubai records a great achievement that covers the spaces of science and knowledge. Dubai has become the incubator of geniuses and the home of creators in the atmosphere of the emirates of love, peace and security.



