Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council, attended the community event that was organized today (Saturday) at the Sand Castle Hall in Dubai under the supervision of the Dubai Cares Foundation, which is part of Mohammed’s initiatives. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International, as part of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, launched by the UAE to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, in a sincere expression of the UAE’s approach to solidarity and humanitarian cooperation.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected the progress of work in the campaign, met male and female volunteers, and participated with them in preparing relief packages, in the presence of Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

This community event witnessed the participation of 2,600 volunteers, including citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities, who prepared more than 7,500 relief baskets, which varied between food baskets and baskets intended for children and women.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign aims to show solidarity with Palestinian children and affected families, work to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian conditions, and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Strip (more than a million children), by providing part of the basic needs. For them and their families.

This relief campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and with the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions. The campaign activities will continue tomorrow at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from 9 am to 2 pm, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and at the Expo Center Sharjah from 9 am to 2 pm, under the supervision of the Sharjah Charitable Society.