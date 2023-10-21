Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council, attended the community event that was organized yesterday, in the Sand Castle Hall in Dubai, under the supervision of the Dubai Cares Foundation, which is part of the initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International, as part of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which was launched by the UAE to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, in a sincere expression of the UAE’s approach to solidarity and humanitarian cooperation.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected the progress of work in the campaign, met male and female volunteers, and participated with them in preparing relief packages, in the presence of the Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid.

This community event witnessed the participation of 2,600 volunteers, including citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities, who prepared more than 7,500 relief baskets, which varied between food baskets and baskets intended for children and women.

The Executive Director of the Charitable Sector at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, said that the campaign aims to collect 25,000 aid packages for the Palestinians in Gaza.

He added that the campaign reflects the state’s trends in supporting our Palestinian brothers, noting that the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities is cooperating with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dubai Cares, and the Ministry of Community Development in organizing this campaign.

He stated that charitable institutions in Dubai contributed to the campaign with food supplies and relief donations, pointing out that the campaign began in Abu Dhabi, then in Dubai, and will be today (Sunday) in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

For his part, Deputy Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Al Mansouri, said that the campaign is receiving great interaction from the public.

Member of the Federal National Council, Dirar Belhoul, said, “The large turnout for the campaign from supporting entities and volunteers is heartening, as these entities and individuals have set the most wonderful examples of solidarity and cohesion, and we hope for more participation and interaction.”

He stated that half an hour a person spends his time to support the campaign is enough to make a difference in supporting Palestinian children and civilians affected by the events in Gaza.

For his part, the Palestinian Consul General in Dubai, Mohammed Asaad, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and to Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the Emirates, for the great support for the Palestinian people in these difficult circumstances.

He added that this great interaction through the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, to support the Palestinians, is an extension of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign aims to show solidarity with Palestinian children and affected families, work to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian conditions, and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip (more than one million children), by providing Part of the basic needs of themselves and their families.

This relief campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the World Food Programme, and with the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions.

The activities of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign continue today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and at the Expo Center Sharjah from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon, under the supervision of the Sharjah Charitable Society.

• 2,600 volunteers participated in the campaign activities in Dubai.

• The campaign continues today in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.