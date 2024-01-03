Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and member of the Dubai Council, confirmed that January 4 represents an exceptional anniversary and an opportunity to reflect on the unique leadership approach that characterizes His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the inspiring leader and father who loves his children and people, and the teacher from whose knowledge, thought and unique visions we draw, which made him a global model of leadership and ambition.

Her Highness added: “We are celebrating the 18th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assuming the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai… 18 years of leadership, creativity, innovation and empowerment, during which His Highness strengthened Dubai’s readiness for the future with his proactive thinking, and led its competitive path, achieving global achievements.” In various fields, he established a pioneering government system based on innovation, inspired the people of the region and the world, opened wide horizons for aspirants, dreamers, creators and those passionate about excellence, and succeeded with them in achieving the goals of Dubai and the Emirates, and consolidating its position as an international center at various levels, to become a global beacon of achievement and creativity.” .

Her Highness explained that “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum established a distinguished leadership school based on building people and creating tomorrow’s leaders, from which leaders have graduated over the past years who contributed to continuing the process of development, giving and sustainable development in the country and achieving its future aspirations. We renew our pledge to follow On his path and footsteps, so that Dubai and the Emirates will always remain in the highest ranks.”

