Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” and member of the Dubai Council, met today (Tuesday) Mrs. Kim Kyun Hee, wife of His Excellency Yoon Seok Yul, President of the Republic of Korea.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed welcomed the visit of the First Lady of the Republic of Korea to the United Arab Emirates, where during the meeting, which took place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, they discussed the great development in the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea, while emphasizing the importance of developing this partnership. And expanding its scope, especially at the level of cultural and creative work, in light of the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and based on the convergence of views on the importance of this vital sector and its impact on enhancing the elements of rapprochement and understanding between peoples.

The meeting reviewed prospects for cooperation with regard to cultural and knowledge exchange in order to achieve the goals of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for the cultural sector, and the aspirations of the UAE for the cultural and creative future, in a manner that supports the common goals of the UAE. And the Republic of Korea in this field, and serves the aspirations of the two friendly peoples for the future of cultural and creative work as a pillar of the progress of societies and the consolidation of the foundations of their progress and loftiness.

During the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed affirmed the keenness of Dubai and the UAE to build fruitful and constructive strategic partnerships with the countries of the world, by paying attention to the exchange of expertise and successful experiences in all fields, especially in the field of culture, arts and creativity, pointing out Her Highness to the great care that the state and its wise leadership attach to The culture sector, and the great support provided by Dubai to this sector, which is embodied in the projects and initiatives it adopts with the aim of establishing a strong and sustainable infrastructure that supports the growth and prosperity of the creative economy, which it aspires to be its global capital in the near future.

After the meeting, Her Highness, the President of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, and Mrs. Wife of the President of the Republic of Korea, toured the Museum of the Future, which included an explanation of the museum’s unique design and its unprecedented architectural innovation, as well as the exhibits it includes that reflect Dubai’s keenness to confirm its positive contribution to Industry of the future.

Mrs. Kim Kyun Hee expressed her admiration for what she saw in the Museum of the Future, and the vital role it plays in simulating and shaping the future, describing it as a distinguished scientific and intellectual center, and a qualitative addition that enhances Dubai’s position as a global destination for innovation and technology, anticipating future opportunities and supporting innovative ideas, praising the Emirate’s efforts. In the field of economic development based on knowledge and innovation, and praising its achievements in devoting its global leadership in various fields.

The First Lady of the Republic of Korea expressed her hope to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries on a larger scale, expressing her sincere wishes to the UAE government and people for further progress and prosperity.

The visit was attended by Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, and a number of members of the visiting Korean delegation.