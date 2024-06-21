Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, published on her account on the “X” platform, a video clip on the occasion of International Father’s Day. Her Highness commented in the video clip, saying: “Happy New Year… our source of pride and dignity… our asset and our inspiration… may God protect and take care of you.”

Her Highness added: “Have a good life, the pulse of Dubai. Every year, you are my support, my strength, my pride, my pride, my inspiration, and my school.” Her Highness continued: “May you always be a light, a source of pride and an asset for us, and may your generosity last.”