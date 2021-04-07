Dubai (WAM) Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai (Dubai Culture), today inaugurated the activities of the seventh edition of the World Art Exhibition Dubai, the leading exhibition in the Middle East region that offers artistic creations at reasonable prices. Amidst a great turnout from the most prominent local, regional and international stakeholders and personalities, this year’s edition of the exhibition – which is held at the Dubai World Trade Center and continues until April 10 – is witnessing the participation of more than 250 artists and galleries from 27 countries, while adhering to strict preventive measures In the interest of the safety and health of the participants and visitors.

Latifa bint Mohammed during the inauguration of the exhibition

great experience

On the first day, visitors will have an appointment with more than two thousand pieces of various artistic genres, from mixed media and photography to sculpture, graffiti and digital arts. The exhibition also includes dedicated and ideal pavilions for the audience to review a number of works on various topics, such as fashion, music, dance and sustainability. .

Trixie Luh Mirmand, Executive Vice President of Exhibitions and Events Management at Dubai World Trade Center, said: This year’s edition of the World Art Fair Dubai covers a wide variety of areas, and is committed to implementing strict safety measures throughout, ensuring a great experience for visitors of all ages.

She added that after the great success of last year’s edition, the World Art Exhibition Dubai continues to attract wide popularity, and we look forward to receiving visitors from all over the world in a safe environment that highlights Dubai’s pioneering role in the field of arts and international events.

Graffiti art

Urban Art Gallery Dubai, the space dedicated to graffiti and street art curated by Lewis Wright from Vandalist Art Gallery in London, attracted great interest from visitors on the first day of the exhibition, thanks to the impressive live art sessions presented by the most prominent local and international artists, including Madi Patcher, Fink 22 and Pure Eiffel, while the Urban Art Gallery Dubai is hosting a fierce competition to win a free exhibition space in next year’s edition of the exhibition.

An inspiring collection

The Theater of Digital Art succeeded in dazzling the visitors by presenting two amazing visual experiences under the title: “From Monet to Kandinsky and the Impressionists”. Dubai Police also participate in an inspiring collection of artworks presented by a group of talented officers, while the Dubai World Art Exhibition is witnessing a fashion show that includes A collection of handcrafted wearable artwork by Dubai-based designer Samar Raafat, which includes exquisitely handcrafted abayas and suits.

A perfect platform

In celebration of the UAE’s golden jubilee, ADNOC announced the launch of a public art competition during this year’s edition of the World Art Fair Dubai, which aims to provide an ideal opportunity and platform for emerging and experienced artists from across the UAE, to allow them to express their own vision for the future of the UAE. And a review of the march of its exceptional progress and development, and the details of the competition will be announced during the activities of the World Art Exhibition Dubai tomorrow at 6.30 pm.

Various workshops

The workshop corner offers visitors who wish to enhance their artistic skills and create their own artworks the opportunity to participate in a series of workshops run by the most prominent experts in the sector while maintaining social distancing measures, while the weekend holds a range of exciting activities such as knife painting presented by Artes Gallery of Dubai, a dedicated kids drawing session with virtual art gallery, and Nikon photography sessions for adults and children.

Floral wreaths

Valentina Alekseevna, the Dubai-based artist responsible for running the workshops, said: “For the third year, I collaborate with the World Art Gallery Dubai to provide artistic sessions, and I am particularly excited to present the floral wreath-making workshops and teach painting. The participants provided detailed directions to allow them to create the most beautiful pieces of art with different skills.

The art of pottery making

In order to highlight the emerging talents in the field of pottery making, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is organizing an exhibition of pottery artifacts for young and old artists from citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates. Artifacts distinguished by standards of craftsmanship, technology and innovation.

The World Art Gallery Dubai is held at the Dubai World Trade Center in Exhibition Halls 1 and 2 from 7 to 10 April from 1 pm to 9 pm every day, except for Saturday until 8 pm.