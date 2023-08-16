Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai and member of the Dubai Council, inaugurated today, Wednesday, the “Time and Identity” exhibition, a creative platform that celebrates a group of Emirati creators, artists and emerging Emirati talents, and opens horizons for them and enables them to display their works. And their diverse artistic experiences, which contributes to creating a sustainable artistic environment capable of supporting the cultural and creative industries in Dubai, which is in harmony with Dubai’s cultural vision aimed at consolidating the emirate’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a meeting place for talents. The exhibition, which will be held at Al-Safa Library for Art and Design, and will continue until September 15, will feature 22 artists who have contributed through their innovative works and unique ideas to laying the foundations of the local cultural scene, enriching it, and advancing the Emirati art movement. The exhibition gives emerging talents the opportunity to discover their creative passion, develop their talents and motivate them by integrating with elite local art pioneers and benefiting from their creative experiences and artistic expertise. Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the exhibition, during which she was briefed on the various works of art that were distinguished by the uniqueness of their ideas and methods, and their ability to express issues related to time and identity. Her Highness met a number of artists who expressed their gratitude for the great support provided by Her Highness to the cultural sector in Dubai in general, and the interest of the wise leadership in empowering artists and providing them with all facilities to continue their creativity. Her Highness praised the creative level of the participating artists, pointing to the distinction of their artistic visions and their creative and innovative ideas, and confirmed that the “Time and Identity” exhibition represents an effective creative forum that reflects the diverse and different artistic visions, and contributes to building bridges of communication between pioneering and emerging artists whose artistic vision was most beautifully reflected in Their creativity, and establishes a new generation of young local artistic cadres. Her Highness said: “The exhibition includes exceptional and inspiring experiences that reflect its uniqueness and ability to communicate the message of human creativity through art, and highlight its importance in creating spaces for communication, constructive dialogue and exchange of experiences between Emirati artists of all levels of creativity, which contributes to enhancing the concept of artistic innovation and creating an environment Sustainable art that supports distinguished competencies and local talents, which paves the way for the advancement of cultural and creative industries at the state level.” The exhibition provides inspiring spaces for artists, allowing them to express the aesthetics of their cultural stock, visions and future aspirations. In the halls of the exhibition, the artist Muhammad Kazem senses through his work “inkjet printing on paper” all that is immeasurable and works to transform it into a remarkable visual work, while the work “Little Revivals” reflects the artist Dr. Muhammad Youssef’s unique style in sculpture, and his ability to interact with Surrounded by curiosity and passion. Artist Taqwa Al Naqbi, through her work “The Burgundy Dress”, celebrates local culture and heritage and her grandmother’s own way of expressing culture. XYZ is part of artist Zainab Al Hashemi’s ongoing research to explore Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection. While the artist, Maitha Demithan, recounts through “artificial images” the details of her journey with artificial intelligence, and her desire to discover its capabilities and abilities to transform from one place to another to appear as a time portal. And in the exhibition, the artist Ammar Al-Banna, through the series “Stability in Return”, opens his windows on local history and the society’s past, while the artist Ammar Al-Attar raises in his work “128 days, an entry fingerprint – an exit fingerprint”, various conversations about the concept of the importance of work in life, and the artist goes on to name Balhamr, through her works “Monitoring the Facade of Souk Al Ras” and “Monitoring Ammar Al Ibrahimi,” is on a long journey to explore the phenomenon of Emirati building and architecture and its impact on the topographical memory of the local landscape. The artist, Amina Al-Jarman, through “Nazour – The First Sidrawa Series”, embarks on a captivating adventure in the history of the Sidrawa region in Ras Al Khaimah, by providing artistic and visual documentation of the region, as an attempt to reconfigure human ties with time and different things. The plastic artist, Sheikha Latifa bint Maktoum, participated in her work, “The Observers of Change”, which is part of a series of 4 photos, which were shown in the UAE Pavilion during her participation in the “Venice Biennale 2011”. The artist, Fatima Al Ali, seeks through her work “I tell myself that I remember everything” to recall memories and examine the impact of psychological states on them. As for the artist, Maitha Al-Amira, she works through her work, “How is nature steadfast when the sun never rises?” To deny the hypothesis of the consistency of nature, which is seen as fixed, by shedding light on the set of environmental values. At the exhibition, the artist Latifa Saeed presented her work “The Sand Archive”, which is based on research, exploration and documentation of the names of 180 distinct sites in the country, while the artist Moza Al Falasi raised a set of questions about identity in the context of an ever-changing memory, as part of her work “Hamma”, in which she tried to delve deeply. In the concept of change and the reconstruction of memory, while the artist Salama Al-Falasi was inspired by her work “Absent” from one of the poems of the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, while the artist Salama Nassib continues through her series “Then and Now” to explore the issue of memory, while the artist Rawda Al-Ketbi seeks through “stopping To explore the prospects of time travel. The artist, Asmaa Khoury, was able to brilliantly depict the duality of the presence and absence of memory in human life through “normal memories”, while the artist Safia Sharif continues through the series “The Hallucinogenic Interface” to discover the subtle boundaries between reality and imagination, while the artist Salma Al Mansouri seeks through her work “Who I Became within these walls” to highlight the impact of the environment on identity.