Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, honoured His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, during a visit to the Authority’s headquarters in Dubai Design District, in appreciation of his contributions and efforts in supporting Dubai Culture’s files in the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, which contributed to raising its competitiveness and resulted in its promotion to the Excellence category in the programme and enhanced its position among Dubai government institutions and departments..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs team contributed, through the “Leadership Partners” initiative of the Dubai Government Excellence Program of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to training the cadres and employees of “Dubai Culture” to apply the best practices followed in the areas of excellence and follow them up continuously, through self-assessment processes conducted by the “Residency Team” experts to measure the levels of maturity in institutional excellence, and achieve positive growth in the implementation of the Dubai Government Excellence Program system at the Authority, as the partnership between the two parties constituted a turning point in the work mechanisms of “Dubai Culture”, which contributed to enhancing the professionalism and transparency of its work teams and consolidating the culture of excellence in it.

The “Leadership Partners” initiative contributes to enhancing the principles of teamwork and transferring and exchanging knowledge between Dubai government institutions and departments, improving the performance of government entities and strengthening partnership relations between them, and enabling all departments to develop their performance in accordance with the best practices and experiences that enhance their capabilities to provide proactive and integrated services to the public, which reflects Dubai’s leadership and global position as an ideal destination for living, working and entertainment..