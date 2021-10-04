Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, patron of the Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Childhood Creativity emanating from the Dubai Women’s Renaissance Association, raised the highest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan The President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the opening of the Emirates Al-Khair and its brilliant denouncement of Dubai Peace, the activities of the “Expo 2020”, which starred in a legendary, historical, civilized and exceptional opening.

Her Highness said in a statement that our dear, beloved emirate has proven that it is the land of civilizations, the meeting point of cultures, the incubator of world peace, peaceful coexistence and tolerance, and that it is the most capable of exiting the pandemic with a package of opportunities, creating hope and consolidating sustainability.. She explained that the opening of Expo 2020 was a sign of quality and a source of optimism for tomorrow. Brighter and determined to discover new horizons of cooperation and to promote joint action.

Her Highness added: “We in the family of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Childhood Creativity are proud that the event, with all its successes and uniqueness, will be on our land to present the new and innovative for the benefit of humanity within 6 months of giving, with branches of peace scattered on the banks of our dear emirates as a fruitful tree for all the world… and with challenges, we build civilization.”

She noted the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, which focused on the ten-year march to organize the largest international event spanning six months, with the participation of a historical number of countries, reaching 192 countries, which is the pinnacle of pride for our homeland, the Emirates of Giving.

Her Highness welcomed families, children, youth and girls from all countries of the world to the land of the loyal UAE and to its radiant daughter Dubai with love, brotherhood and affection.. She said: “We invite the youth and children of the Emirates, residents, visitors and tourists to invest in Expo 2020 Dubai and participate in all its activities and shows.” .