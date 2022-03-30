His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, and the team H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the session held as part of the second day of the World Government Summit, during which H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, spoke about her vision In transforming Dubai into an economic center based on creativity to continue its inspiring success story, Her Highness stressed the importance of committing to translating the ambitions of Dubai’s vision to lay the foundations of a sustainable environment that supports all forms of intellectual and cultural creativity, and welcomes creativity cadres, distinguished minds and innovators from the UAE and all over the world.

The session was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, as part of the activities of the second day of the World Government Summit.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Dubai seeks to enhance its position as a global incubator for creativity and innovators, through its efforts to develop and enrich the local cultural and creative movement, due to the importance of this sector and its pivotal role in the economic and social development in the emirate, adding Her Highness Many still refer to culture as a soft force, but let me offer a different view. Culture is power… an economic and social force, in addition to its influence as a creative force.”

Her Highness continued: “This is strongly reflected in Dubai’s ambition to transform into a global incubator for creativity and innovators, where culture emerges as a civilized force that supports the values ​​of tolerance, diversity and originality. In it, we adhere to our roots, celebrate and be proud of our heritage, and instill it in the hearts of our children. Our Emirate remains an incubator of brilliant talent, its residents are happy, motivated by their creativity, passion and positive spirit. Our city inspires and motivates our younger generations to communicate and follow the path of creativity. Culture and the arts are a major contributor to global and local GDP and build and enhance the economy. We want culture to be accessible to everyone, as culture inspires everyone and leaves a special touch in all places and destinations.”

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum referred to a study conducted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), before the global pandemic, which showed that the creative sector contributed to annual global revenues of $2,250 billion, equivalent to 3% of GDP. Global.

In Dubai, the latest statistics indicate that the culture and creativity sector contributes more than 4% to the emirate’s GDP, noting that there are more than 14,700 creative and cultural companies in Dubai, which collectively provide job opportunities for more than 108 thousand creative talents. According to the latest Dubai statistics (2020).

Her Highness highlighted the importance of partnerships and cooperation across various sectors to achieve Dubai’s great ambitions, saying: “As the president of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, I am honored to carry out a proud national mission, whose vision is to transform Dubai into an international incubator for creativity and innovators. I learned a lot during my work in the culture and creativity sectors in Dubai, and I realized well that the fastest way to achieve this vision is to adhere to the values ​​of cooperation and team spirit, and to empower and support creative and cultural communities with all forms of support.”

Her Highness spoke about the important role played by open dialogues with workers in the creative sectors, which, through the meetings of the Council held by Her Highness during the past two years, contributed to drawing the features of many of the strategies that were launched with the aim of establishing a supportive environment for creativity and creators, including the Dubai Economic Strategy. Creative, and Al Quoz Creative District, among others.

The implementation of this vision requires, as Her Highness indicated during her speech, the necessity of adopting the cultural strategy in Dubai on a number of main development pillars, represented in supporting talent, providing culture and creativity for all, focusing on the creative economy in Dubai, enriching cultural experiences to attract the global audience, and ensuring the preservation of On the local heritage, passing it on through generations, and highlighting it globally.

Her Highness added that the creative industries in Dubai continue to develop, in line with the determination and insistence of the wise leadership of the Emirate of Dubai, which has succeeded in transforming it into a global economic center, thanks to its initiatives and efforts to enhance the ease of establishing and doing business, and dedicating incentive programs and initiatives, in addition to building areas economic, and other supporting regulations and laws, and the creative sector follows the same path in shaping Dubai’s creative future.

Her Highness said: “Our ability to work on these ambitious projects that covered all sectors and focused on cooperation and partnerships is the result of a unified vision established by the leadership, that every work we do should aim to improve the quality of life for the community… I will stop at another important lesson that I learned from My father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is that laws were established to serve people and facilitate their lives, and if they are not, then they should be changed.”

A very diverse cultural base

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, reported on Dubai’s leading position in the region, through which it continues its efforts to enhance its presence on the international cultural and creative map, moving at a fast pace through many The main initiatives, most notably Art Dubai, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai Art Season, Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design Fair, Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, and other initiatives and events that receive attention, participation and attendance. It is widely shared by an audience with a very diverse cultural base, from within the country, from the region and around the world, which enriches the Dubai experience, and consolidates its value and impact as a major center for the cultural movement, which is rich in its diversity, and rich in its highly distinguished content.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

