Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Executive Council, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense. We ask God to guide his steps and grant him success in what is best for the country and its people. A choice that suits its people. When vision, ambition and passion come together, the future is bound to be more beautiful and better.”