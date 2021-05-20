Dubai (Union)

Under the generous patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Award for Childhood Creativity, the award, emanating from the Dubai Women’s Renaissance Society, launched a package of purposeful and constructive initiatives that enrich the culture of volunteering and creativity Regarding these activities, Amina Al Dabbous Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Award, said: “The award family is keen to launch initiatives that develop and refine the capabilities and creativity of childhood in a purely creative atmosphere.

From this standpoint, the award launched during the last period a varied and selective group of activities and events to consolidate the values ​​of volunteering in the hearts of children and youth, promote the culture of volunteering, serve the country and the people, and rooting for virtuous human values. ”The courses included many important topics over the course of four consecutive weeks that were carried in its folds. Titles of “volunteering in my creativity” carried out by students of the Youth Council for Leadership and Innovation, the lectures of the Digital Security Forum by Sami Hussein, Muhammad Taher, and Youssef Wahib, and digital volunteering presented by Hasnaa Al-Sebaei and students of Al-Istiqlal Private School. A group of male and female students participated in these courses, who enriched the dialogue and discussions with many questions, suggestions and constructive interventions. Amina Al-Dabous Al-Suwaidi concluded her statement by saying: “The initiative (Asmu Volunteer) has achieved great successes, embodying its goals on the ground. Confirming this, the number of participants exceeded 186 participants and participated in a sober dialogue that included facts, interesting and in-depth information and fruitful and positive results. Al-Suwaidi expressed her gratitude to the speakers, participants, and media professionals in this initiative session … who, thanks to God and their efforts, have achieved satisfactory rates of success.