Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council, Chair of the Steering Committee chaired

For “Dubai Collectibles” the second meeting of the Steering Committee of the “Dubai Collectibles” initiative, the first-ever institutional art collection of modern and contemporary art for the city of Dubai, which was launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him, with the aim of collecting and managing unique art collections with the participation of art patrons from community members and institutions, and building a new and innovative partnership model that allows art patrons to lend their art collections while retaining ownership, and seeking the advice of local and international experts to enrich and develop the participating personal and public art collections.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 17th edition of Art Dubai, the leading global platform for art and artists from the Middle East and the Global South, which continues until March 3, 2024 in Madinat Jumeirah.

Her Highness reviewed the successes achieved by the initiative – which was launched by Dubai Culture in cooperation with the Art Dubai Group and sponsors who support the initiative through an innovative lending system – from its launch until today, as the initiative succeeded in including 890 artistic works for the collection by 77 sponsors, and there are 80 % of these works are in Dubai, and belong to 17 Emirati artists, and artists from more than 46 countries around the world, and their dates range between the years 1920 and 2023.

Her Highness explained that the initiative continues to strive to achieve its goals of growing the collection to reach 2,000 works of art and engaging 160 sponsors by 2025, which strengthens its position as a leading institutional group with an innovative cultural entity that effectively contributes to supporting the creative economy system in Dubai.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The successes achieved by Dubai Collections reflect the awareness of art patrons, both individuals and institutions, and their belief in the importance of their effective contribution to enriching the creative scene in Dubai and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. It also embodies their commitment to following in the footsteps of our leadership.” Al-Rashida, in light of the great support that the initiative received from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through His Highness presenting a collection of his possessions to be the first collections that will be included in the initiative, followed by positive participation from art patrons, which contributed to building a unique repertoire of works. “And here we are continuing to work to establish a pioneering and innovative global model based on building a prestigious institutional artistic group for Dubai that confirms its prominent pioneering role on the global cultural and creative scene.”

Her Highness thanked the members of the Steering Committee team for their efforts that actually contribute to the success of the initiative’s goals, stressing its importance in empowering the cultural and creative community, and confirming the position of Dubai and the UAE as a global cultural and creative destination.

Following the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the “Encounters” exhibition, which is organized by the “Dubai Collectibles” group within the “Art Dubai” exhibition, and is held under the supervision of artistic curator Alia Zaal Lootah, and presents 26 artworks created by an elite group of artists. Emirati artists from different generations, and included in the “Dubai Collectibles” collection. The list of artists whose works are included in the exhibition includes: the late artist Hassan Sharif, Muhammad Kazem, Muhammad Ahmed Ibrahim, Abdul Qadir Al-Rayes, Sheikha Al-Mazrou, Afraa Al-Dhaheri, Maitha Abdullah, Hashel Al-Lamki, and Sarah Al-Muhairi.

The “Encounters” exhibition at Art Dubai reflects the growing base of art collectors in the UAE, as a number of writers specializing in the field of art will be commissioned to issue a collection of articles that will be published on digital platforms in conjunction with the event, which is in line with the commitments of the “Encounters” initiative. Dubai Collections” by supporting thought and purposeful artistic criticism.