Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, witnessed the “Youth Media Retreat,” which was held under the supervision of the Dubai Media Council in cooperation with the Dubai Design and Creativity Laboratory, with the participation of 30 male and female media students to discuss the youth and review their opinions about… The media sector and what they aspire to in the next stage.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed stressed that paying attention to youth and enabling them to participate in various sectors with the aim of benefiting from their creative ideas and ambitious aspirations for the future is an integral part of a well-established approach established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in granting… The youth have full support and care, as this approach is evident in His Highness’s announcement on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) about searching for a youth minister to represent them, convey their visions, and follow up on government files that concern them.

On the sidelines of the session attended by the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Her Highness expressed her appreciation for the idea of ​​the Youth Media Forum, which keeps pace with the trends of the Emirates and its leadership in paying attention to young people, providing them with all means of encouragement and care, and activating ideas and initiatives that would increase the role of youth in making… The desired future within various sectors, and what the forum reflects of Dubai’s position as a pivotal center for the media industry and the creative movement in the region in general, with the inspiring dialogues it contains that seek to motivate the younger generation to excel in the media field and to be a source of creativity in the Arab media to reach new levels. Of excellence. Regarding the results of the retreat, the Dubai Media Council affirmed its appreciation for the ideas and recommendations presented by the young people participating in the retreat, which topped the activities of the Youth Media Forum in its first session due to its touch with the current media reality and expression of the visions on the mind of young people for the future of the media in which they will participate. workmanship. The organization of the retreat came within the framework of the Council’s keenness to expand the circle of youth participation in efforts to develop Dubai media, and to involve them in finding ideas that support male and female media students, whether during their university studies or through vocational training, and to get to know the opinions of the new generation of media professionals, who constitute the most important element in The equation of building the future of media, and getting closer to their ideas and perceptions of what the media of the future that they will participate in creating should be like, and their vision of the points of decline that must be addressed, especially those related to reducing their opportunities to contribute significantly to the sector, and the strengths that must be focused on in order to build media. It keeps pace with the rapid developments taking place in the world at all levels, especially in terms of extremely rapid technological development.

Executive Director of the Dubai Design Lab and member of the Dubai Media Council, Amal Bin Shabib, said that young people need to acquire the strong foundation of knowledge necessary to deal with various elements of the rapidly changing media landscape.

