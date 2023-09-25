As part of the first session of the Youth Media Forum, organized by the Dubai Press Club, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, on Monday, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Culture and Arts Authority, witnessed In Dubai, a member of the Dubai Council, the “Media Retreat for Youth,” which was held under the supervision of the Dubai Media Council in cooperation with the Dubai Design and Creativity Laboratory, with the participation of 30 male and female media students to discuss the youth and review their opinions about the media sector and the hopes they aspire to in the next stage.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed stressed that paying attention to youth and enabling them to participate in various sectors with the aim of benefiting from their creative ideas and ambitious aspirations for the future is an integral part of a well-established approach established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” , in giving the youth all support and care, as this approach is evident in His Highness’s announcement via the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) about searching for a youth minister to represent them, convey their visions, and follow up on government files that concern them.

On the sidelines of the session attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, Her Highness expressed her appreciation for the idea of ​​the Youth Media Forum, which keeps pace with the trends of the UAE and its wise leadership in paying attention to young people, providing them with all means of encouragement and care, and activating ideas and initiatives that would increase the space for youth roles. In creating the desired future within various sectors, and what the forum reflects of Dubai’s position as a pivotal center for the media industry and the creative movement in the region in general, with the inspiring dialogues it contains that seek to motivate the young generation to excel in the media field and to be a source of creativity in the Arab media to reach it. New levels of excellence.

Regarding the results of the retreat, the Dubai Media Council affirmed its appreciation for the ideas and recommendations presented by the young people participating in the retreat, which topped the activities of the Youth Media Forum in its first sessions, because these ideas were characterized by their touch with the current media reality and expression of the visions on the minds of the young people for the future of the media in which they will participate. In making it.

The organization of the retreat came within the framework of the Council’s keenness to expand the circle of youth participation in efforts to develop Dubai media, and to involve them in finding ideas that support male and female media students, whether during their university studies or through vocational training, and to get to know the opinions of the new generation of media professionals, who constitute the most important element in the equation. Building the future of the media, and getting closer to their ideas and perceptions of what the media of the future that they will participate in creating should be like, and their vision of the points of decline that must be addressed, especially those related to reducing their opportunities to contribute significantly to the sector, and the strengths that must be focused on in order to build a media that keeps up with them. The rapid developments taking place in the world at all levels, especially in terms of extremely rapid technological development.

– Empowering media talent.

Amal Bin Shabib, Executive Director of the Dubai Design Lab and member of the Dubai Media Council, expressed the Lab’s pride in contributing to the Youth Media Forum in its first session, with its strategic goal of enhancing youth participation and their effective presence in the media sector. She said: “The design of the retreat came To identify the most important requirements necessary to empower young media talents and provide them with the necessary skills and ideas to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the media field, so that they can participate in creating its future. “Young people need to acquire the strong foundation of knowledge necessary to deal with the various elements of the rapidly changing media landscape, and in designing the retreat we focused on creating a space that enhances creativity, innovation and a mindset open to the future, allowing the exploration of new solutions that meet the needs of the new generation of media professionals.”

– Development leadership

For her part, Hamda Al-Najjar, a member of the organizing committee of the Youth Media Forum, thanked the Dubai Design Lab for the effort it made in preparing the concept and design of the retreat in a way that serves its basic objectives. She said: “Young media professionals, as future leaders of the sector, need skills and knowledge.” Wide variety to adapt to the great technological changes resulting from the increasing reliance on new media and advanced technologies, the most important of which is artificial intelligence and other technologies that accompanied the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This retreat expresses an important aspect of our strategy aimed at optimally qualifying young people to lead the media development process. We are keen to invest in this important effort so that emerging media professionals can effectively and influentially participate in shaping the media landscape in the region.”

– Three axes.

His Excellency Nihal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, stressed the Dubai Media Council’s keenness to place young people in the appropriate place on the map of the media industry and at the forefront of its development efforts, whether at the level of the UAE, or through cross-border cooperation to achieve this strategic goal at the level of Arab media work in a way. In general, she indicated that the ideas that were presented during the retreat focused on how to prepare a young media generation that participates in creating the future of media and keeps pace with the rapid development in the media arena.

She said: “The discussions of the youth media retreat focused on three basic axes, the first of which is the axis of celebrating youth, and how this can be achieved, and what is the impact of celebrating young media professionals and their creativity on the media sector, as well as what is the impact of celebrating creative talents in the media field on their young peers as an incentive for them to They follow their approach to media excellence.”

Badri added: “In its second axis, the retreat focused on the importance of the young media cadre, students and graduates of media colleges, obtaining practical training opportunities in media institutions because of its impact on expanding job opportunities for young people in this field, while the third axis dealt with the axes of The importance of communicating with young people at an early age and before they enter university to inform them of the opportunities provided by the media sector.”

– Cooperation.

The Dubai Media Council affirmed its keenness to cooperate with media institutions, in order to ensure opportunities to qualify young people and enable them to prove their competence and talents in the media field, and to involve the private sector in preparing a young generation with a great deal of readiness to lead the development of its various journalistic and television paths, as well as new media and its digital scope.

The Council pointed out that educating new generations on the importance of the media sector and the opportunities it provides is an important requirement in order to motivate young people at an early age to consider studying media among their preferred options to be their field of specialization as they enter the arena of practical life, as some of the ideas presented during the retreat revolved around the same The topic, and the youth expressed their hope that there will be initiatives that serve this goal and serve the sector in general.

Organizing the youth media retreat was one of the main components of the Youth Media Forum with the launch of its first session, which included a series of inspiring sessions, most notably the speech of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, in addition to sessions that included an elite group of people with inspiring experiences in the media field, and workshops. In addition to the “Mister Class” sessions in which the forum cooperated with two of the largest international companies in the field of new media, namely “Netflix” and “Tik Tok”, the forum’s discussions focused on the elements that must be available to prepare a new generation of young media professionals capable of leading the development process. Media professionals in the region by possessing the professional and creative tools and skills necessary in a rapidly growing and changing media landscape