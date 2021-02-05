Sassi Jbeil (Tunisia)

The French activist of Moroccan origins, Latifa Ben Zayatine, did not expect to win this high award, as she received the news with immense joy, and quickly shared it with thousands of her social media page visitors, who considered her coronation worthy of her work to help the youth of the suburbs The French woman wanted to integrate and save them from falling into the clutches of extremism, and praised her for being a model for all mothers, while the author of the book “died for France” owes her late son Imad, who gives her strength and courage to fulfill her humanitarian mission, and praises the role of the UAE in spreading a culture of tolerance and coexistence in the region. .

* How did you receive the news that you won the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity in its first edition, along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres?

** I was overwhelmed with great joy when they chose me to get this important award. I did not imagine this happening at all, and the source of my happiness is that I have made sure that there are people in other places who are pursuing the work and activities I do in order to integrate young people into French society and help them get rid of extremism. And I owe my son Imad, who was killed in the Toulouse attack in 2012, for he is the one who gives me strength and determination to wage this battle, and I also share this honor with my husband and my friends who supported and encouraged me, for today I am proud to have received an award bearing the name of Sheikh Zayed, I have followed his career, I got to know some milestones from his life, he had a big heart, and he carried out charitable works and wide humanitarian initiatives, and I am also happy to share the award with an important international figure of the size of Antonio Guterres, and I also thank Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyib and the Pope of the Catholic Church.

* What do you think of the “human fraternity” document that the UAE proposed to the United Nations and ended with the determination of February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity?

** I consider it a good choice, and of the utmost importance, whether establishing an award that celebrates brotherhood and peace, and promoting the principles of humanity, or setting aside a day for the whole world to celebrate these values, and realize the importance of coexistence and love between people of all affiliations, religions and nationalities, I value this step that a country sought The UAE was a pioneer in it, especially since the move came from an Arab country, thus giving a positive image of the Arab and Islamic region in the eyes of other societies.

* As you know, the UAE has created a Ministry of Tolerance, which is an exception in the world. It is also the only Arab country that has opened centers and places of worship for different religions and beliefs without exception. To what extent are these initiatives necessary to combat the phenomenon of intolerance?

** The UAE plays a great role in promoting a culture of tolerance and respect for others, interfaith dialogue, coexistence between different sects on its soil, and combating discrimination, and all of this is a source of pride for us as Arabs or immigrants of Arab and Muslim origin living in European countries. When I learned about the initiatives this country is doing, and the agreements it has concluded in this field, I was very pleased to know that there are Arab officials who are carrying out these endeavors that bring people closer together and fraternize among them. The rulers of the Emirates have been able to change the stereotype of the Arab person who is usually accused of being Extremist, fanatic, and closed-minded.

* What is the way to transfer such human and individual experiences to other Arab and Islamic countries?

** I come from Morocco, which is a country that is somewhat open to religions. We have synagogues and churches, and there are citizens and communities of different sects, a situation that may differ slightly in other Maghreb and Arab countries from which immigrants in Europe come from, so these countries need to open up, but The most important thing is for people to open their hearts to faith and love, for religion is an important element in our life, and he alone helped me to overcome my ordeal and patience over the tragedy of losing my son, who passed away at the age of thirty, for piety was my source and help throughout these years. We have to realize that religion has nothing to do with fanaticism, for we are all brothers, and respect is the only path towards reconciliation and peace.

* What are your upcoming projects in the context of your continuous struggle to counter the expansion of extremism within the suburbs and save French youth from the clutches of extremism?

** My place is always near these young people, because I chose to sacrifice my time and effort in order to rescue the people of the suburbs and poor neighborhoods from extremism, and to prevent them from falling into the trap of filling their minds with hate speech. I am committed to this duty and I will not acquiesce. My son refused to submit to the murderer “Muhammad Marah”, who asked him to kneel, or shoot him, but my son refused that and died bravely. This is what the judge told me and asked me to remain proud of him. My son Imad held me responsible and for him I am compliant, strong and elevated the important thing, and my dream is to help young people to integrate and reject fanaticism, and that is why I visit many of them, support and support them, and advise them in schools, neighborhoods and even in prisons. I have convinced many of them not to travel to regions. The struggle to join terrorist groups. You saved their lives. Educating them is a very important job for me. The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity is pushing me to do the impossible in order to complete my career, and I will share its financial value with young victims of extremist ideology everywhere.