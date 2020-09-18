Highlights: Conditions favorable for withdrawal of monsoon in next two days: Meteorological Department

In the plains of North India, the temperature was above normal.

Orange alert for Kerala, Goa and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday that the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from western Rajasthan is expected to begin by the end of next week. The department said that conditions are expected to be favorable for the withdrawal of monsoon in the next two days. Temperatures in the plains of North India are being recorded above normal.

“This is one of the ‘patterns’ of the weather that we see when conditions are favorable for the return of the monsoon,” said the Director General of the India Meteorological Department, Mrityunjay Mohapatra. We do not see the possibility of monsoon rains in West Rajasthan from 20 September. IMD has revised the monsoon withdrawal dates this year. According to the new table, Monsoon was expected to return on September 17. However, its withdrawal has been delayed due to a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

There will be rain in many places for two days!

The withdrawal of monsoon from West Rajasthan makes conditions favorable for cold. Heavy rains are expected over the next two days in many parts of Central and South India. IMD has issued an Orange alert for Saturday in Kerala, Goa and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra. So far, the country has received seven percent more rainfall than normal.

There was no rain in Delhi on the 11th day

Despite the meteorological department’s forecast of light rain, the national capital Delhi did not receive any rain on Friday. Although the monsoon is not yet over, Delhi has not received rains for 11 days. Earlier, on September 8, 1.3 mm of rain was recorded. At the same time, the lack of rain in Delhi in the last few days has raised the temperature.

78% less rain so far in Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has received 78 percent less rainfall so far in September. Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 20.9 mm of rain this month compared to the normal 94 mm. This time in Delhi, the monsoon reached June 25, two days earlier than normal.