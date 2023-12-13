The latest version of the final text at the climate summit in Dubai contains a clear call for a change in the energy sector. Countries should 'move away' from fossil fuels in this sector in order to no longer cause greenhouse gas emissions in the long term. The proposal does not yet go as far as the European Union said it wanted in advance. There is nothing in the text about phasing out fossil fuels.

