Osasuna hits the Conference League, Ronaldo’s Real Valladolid joins Espanyol and Elche among the teams relegated to the Segunda Division: these are the latest verdicts that La Liga delivers in the final ninety minutes of the championship. The vicissitudes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, already certain of finishing first and second, intertwine with these stories: Celta Vigo wins the safety points by beating the blaugrana, while Carlo Ancelotti’s team – thanks to Benzema’s farewell seal – definitively cuts Atheltic Bilbao out of the only place left for Europe.

REAL MADRID 1-1 Athletic Bilbao — The inertia of the race is entirely on the side of those who still have a goal to pursue. The Basques could unlock it after ten minutes from the penalty spot, for a touch of hands by Kroos, but Courtois kicks off his usual personal show by neutralizing the conclusion. Real’s response ended in Vinicius’ shot at the near post, rejected by an attentive Simon. Then it was again the Belgian goalkeeper who got excited shortly after the half hour, opposing Berchiche’s attempt. The second half begins with Sancet’s goal in the 49th minute: Courtois closes the door for him, then can do nothing on the tap-in. Inaki Williams would have the knockout blow, were it not for that there is an alien between the posts. And keeping the Blancos alive is always a bad idea. In the 71st minute Berchiche throws his arms at Militao, for the referee it’s a penalty: Benzema opts for a weak and central shot, which is enough to mock Simon and bid farewell to the Madrid crowd in the best possible way. See also Freddy Rincón: the striking reason why he was at Harold Saa's house

CELTA VIGO 2-1 BARCELONA — Kessié starred in the Catalans’ lively start, first with a goal disallowed and then with two close chances in the middle of the first half: a shot saved and a header that missed the target. Shortly before the interval Oscar Rodriguez has the lead ball on his right, but opens the plate too much and the shot goes just wide. A matter of centimeters also for Lewandowski, whose shot in the 40th minute grazed the post to Villar’s left. Two minutes later, Celta pass: Seferovic’s through ball for Veiga, who takes advantage of Christensen’s soft marking and scores with a precise diagonal. The rhythms remain intense even in the second half, Carvalhal’s team is preferred and is also helped by luck, in the 65th minute Veiga would like to cross for Seferovic but the trajectory of the ball ends on the post and then behind Ter Stegen, for the daring doubling. In the final Ansu Fati shortens, who heads Dembélé’s perfect cross from the right (78′). See also Scudetto Napoli, the first page framed as a gift to those who subscribe to G All

THE OTHER CHALLENGES — Driven by an irrepressible Budimir (brace), Osasuna knocked out Girona who were not satisfied with Renier’s goal fifteen minutes from the end and conquered seventh place which is worth the Conference League. Villarreal and Atletico Madrid draw: Jackson unlocks it, Correa leads the comeback with two goals and Medina signs the 2-2 in added time. Sevilla fell after the Europa League victory over Real Sociedad (2-1), an easy success also for Mallorca over Rayo Vallecano (3-0). The evening is reserved for the fight for salvation, which involved several teams. Real Valladolid pays the price, condemned by a 0-0 draw with Getafe and a draw won in the final by Almeria on the Espanyol field (3-3) with Embarba’s penalty. No winners either in Real Betis-Valencia or in Elche-Cádiz, both finished 1-1.

