This weekend, Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament is taking place, of the Liga MXHowever the Stove Football It is not over yet because the clubs still have the possibility of adding elements to their ranks due to different circumstances, although most of the rumors already point to Apertura 2024.
Here is the latest news from ups, downs and rumors of C2024:
He Portland Timbers of the MLSwhich has already launched an offer for the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez of the Americais also looking to become a forward Rayados de Monterreythis is what the Argentine journalist announced Cesar Luis Merlo. In it Super Sports Diarythe communicator indicated that the Lumberjacks They offer 15 million dollars for the Argentine and there are even negotiations with La Pandilla, without there being an agreement yet.
As mentioned, the novel with El Cabecita has not yet come to an end. It is known about the offer of Portland Timbersas well as the anger of the management of the America because supposedly the charrúa settled directly with the club before the azulcrema club itself. Precisely, Cesar Merlo He explained that there are still gaps in the negotiations and above all, the gunner's contract remains to be fixed. It should be remembered that the champion with the Eagles did not travel for this Saturday's game against Atlaswhich speaks of the decision of those from Coapa to want to sell it.
As mentioned a few days ago, the sports director was dismissed from his position after the unfortunate present he is experiencing The Puebla Strip. Through a statement, the manager dedicated a letter to all the fans.
Again it sounds like Monterey will go for everything for the defense of the Chivas. According Multimedia Radio, Guadalajara would be close to receiving an offer for their youth player, since the royals would pay around six million dollars. However, the defender does not seem to have much interest in leaving.
It is known that for now the forward has not signed his renewal with the America, perhaps thinking about other challenges, although it is known that the time they offer him is not to his liking, and he also wants a salary increase. Among all this and according to the journalist Enrico Garciathe Yucatecan has begun the process of searching for a home in royal lands, so it is assumed that he would have already had talks with Tigers either Striped.
As mentioned last time, El Cabezón is close to returning to Mexican soccer with the help of Pueblaa club he once managed.
