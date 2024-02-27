This week, Matchday 9 duels will take place and this weekend, Matchday 10 will begin. Liga MXHowever the Stove Football continues, since some teams can still make signings to replace elements or simply to improve their functioning.
However, most of the rumors are already thinking about Apertura 2024.
Here are the latest news from Closing 2024:
Barcelona Guayaquil of Ecuador reported that the Uruguayan extended his relationship with the club for three more seasons, after reaching an agreement with the Pachuca.
“The operation is for 50 percent of the rights of the professional, who has committed to our institution by signing a contract for the next three years”the bullfighting club published on networks.
Their agreement ended on July 31, 2024.
Again to the Tiny They are placing him in the orbit of different teams, one of them is Striped.
And now according to the portal 'Only Striped'both the Uruguayan striker and the Colombian defender would enter into the negotiation to acquire the midfielder from Pachuca.
Thinking about A2024, Blue Cross One of the two elements could be made to replace the injured Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez.
The Argentine striker is on loan with Lanus from his country until June of this year and would return to La Noria because he has a contract until 2026, unless El Granate makes the purchase option valid.
On the other hand, there is the Uruguayan winger, who is on loan with Cougars until June, although he didn't do very well on the light blue team either, so it seems difficult for them to give him another chance.
From this winter market, Striped He looked for the Uruguayan, without being able to secure his services, so he will be looking for him again in the summer. However, La Pandilla will not have an easy time hiring the midfielder. Cagliari of Italy because it also interests the Inter de Milan. The Uruguayan has a contract until June 2024.
According to the portal Total soccerthe central defender of Monterey interested in Turkish football, although it is mentioned that the Porto from Portugal could be in the dispute. This could be resolved in the summer.
After the disaster that has been Puebla In this semester, not only did the technical director's head fall Ricardo Carbajalbut the sports director, who arrived in Clausura 2022, was also dismissed.
The newspaper The Sun of Puebla indicated that in some places there is talk about a possible second stage of Cabezón with The fringe, where he had a good step. In any case, for now the Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta It will be the interim.
