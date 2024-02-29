This weekend, Matchday 10 of the Clausura 2024 Tournament will take place, of the Liga MXHowever, the clubs still have the possibility of adding elements to their ranks due to different circumstances, although most rumors point to Apertura 2024.
Here is the latest news from ups, downs and rumors of C2024:
For some time it was mentioned that the helmsman was in talks to direct the roadrunner of the Expansion LeagueHowever, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that for now those talks have stopped because there are possibilities that he will have a new stage in the PueblaHowever, it is unknown if he is sought as a strategist, advisor or some other role.
Who was champion as sports president of Stripedis now in the crosshairs of The fringe to hold the same position, according to Fernando Esquivel. The World Cup is far from an agreement due to the issue of budget and structure.
Again the MLS He went all out for El Cabecita. The reporter Gibran Araige reported that in the last few hours negotiations between Portland Timbers and the America by the Uruguayan striker. 365scores He estimates that it would be close to seven million dollars.
Through the journalist Kery News It was announced that the forward of the America is being polled by The Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS. However, it should be remembered that for now La Bomba is in renewal talks with the Águilas, but so far they have not reached an agreement. In Coapa he is offered a two-year contract, something that does not convince him because he wants three, as well as a considerable increase in his salary.
The Spaniard is currently without a team after having separated from the Galatasaray of Turkey in 2023. According to royal media, the European's representative is in the Sultana del Norte to find him a club, although these are simple rumors, in addition to his time in the Liga MX it would be short to later join the MLS.
Tigers It does not have places free of foreigners, while Striped has his countryman Sergio Canaleswhich would perhaps facilitate any negotiation if they really wanted him on their roster.
Although a replacement was no longer brought for the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandezaccording to the journalist Miguel Arizpethe address of Blue Cross I would have already authorized the charrúa Ivan Alonso think and make new hires for the next semester, so the Ecuadorian joins the list of options.
The striker is on loan with Atlasbut at the end of the tournament he must return to Tigerswhere it does not enter into the Uruguayan coach's plans Robert Dante Siboldi.
