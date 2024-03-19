The Liga MX take a break for FIFA datebut will return next week with Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament. On the other hand, the Stove Football continues because several teams are already thinking about the Opening 2024.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors:
According to the portal We are Pumas, National University He has the defender of the Tigers, since the lower part has been one of the weakest areas. It is expected that in the coming months the Auriazul team will launch a formal offer.
According to the information provided by the chronicler Enrique 'Perro' Bermúdez of TUDNthe two players would be in the crosshairs of the America if the Chilean's departures were to occur Igor Lichnovsky and the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres.
By selling the two defenders, the azulcremas could get eleven billion euros, a figure with which they could acquire the services of the Puppywho militates in Almeria from Spain, as well as from the Brazilian Santos Laguna.
Both teams finish their loan with Lanus from Argentina and Cougarsrespectively, so they would have to go back to Blue CrossHowever, they would not be part of the team's plans and would be loaned again, although they could also end their contract early, as reported by the reporter. Adrian Esparza of TUDN.
For a few months it has been known that the forward of the Necaxa is in the orbit of Americabut now it would also be in the Blue Crossthis is how the portal shared it Football Nation on their social networks.
However, the source explained that due to economic issues, the sports director, the Uruguayan Ivan AlonsoI would prefer the return of the Colombian Diber Changingwho is on loan with the Rays.
The portal More Transfers reported that the forward of Santos Laguna is in the sights of Newcastle of the Premier League.
At just 18 years old, the attacker left fans speechless during the last U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, capturing the attention of the European giants.
Through the portal We are Eagles It is said that the Argentine is on the club's wish list. America for the next tournament. The reason for pairing the midfielder with the azulcremas is that he would not renew his contract with the club. Real Betis from Spain, so it would be a window of opportunity for the Águilas.
