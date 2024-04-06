This weekend, Matchday 14 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament is being played, of the Liga MX, so we are close to seeing the final phase of the contest. For that same reason, several clubs are already preparing for the next Apertura 2024.
Here we leave you the latest news of the Stove Football heading to A2024:
This Friday, the Argentine scored two goals in the victory of Necaxa about XolosTherefore, according to the Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo, the hydrocalid group already plans to execute the purchase obligation for the entire pass, despite the fact that the objectives have not yet been met. Your loan from River Plate of Argentina ends next December.
With eleven years of experience within the famous City Groupthe Argentine joins the ranks of the Atlas as its new sports director, as reported by the newspaper Super Sports. The manager has already settled with the Foxes and will be presented in the coming days.
The South American worked as a scout and later served as the club's sports director. Torque From Uruguay.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelgiven the possible departure of the Uruguayan Federico Viñas, Lion I would look for the signing of the striker Chivaswho had an excellent cycle during his time.
It would be a definitive purchase due to JJ's letter, and both player and agent have given the green light.
In addition to the forward, the Guadalajara could lose its sports director, since different sources have assured that the Spaniard has already reached an agreement with the Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia to be its new sports director. The red and white team needs to make his position known.
Once again the Spaniard is put in Europe, remembering that in past transfer markets he was in the eye of the Zenit of Russia, the Real Betis of Spain and the Toulouse from France. However, so far no new offers have been revealed for the midfielder. America.
It turned out that the youth squad Blue Cross He is wanted by two teams from the Netherlands, highlighting that those interested have closely followed the youth player for some time.
“There is interest from a couple of Eredivisie teams in Rodrigo Huescas (20), Cruz Azul's right winger, they have been following him since last year. There is no formal offer yet.highlighted this Friday Ike CarreraLa Maquina insider.
