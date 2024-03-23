The Liga MX take a break for FIFA datebut will return next week with Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament. On the other hand, the Stove Football continues because several teams are already thinking about the Opening 2024.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors:
The defender of America that is in the sights of Naples from Italy since the winter market, has renewed his bond with the azulcrema team.
Sources like Claro Sports They assured that the defender extended his contract so as not to leave for free in the next market, so if a good offer arrived from Europe he would leave profits in Coapa.
Likewise, the Águilas renewed their goalkeeper until 2027. It was through a video on social networks that the news was announced.
The attacking midfielder Santos Laguna interests Chivasbut if you decide to hire him, you will have to pay seven million dollars, as indicated by the journalist Kery News. However, the same source detailed that also the America He is following in the footsteps of the under-23 team, who is a fan of the red and white team.
The portal We are Pumas announced that from Monterrey they report that the South American defender is being stalked by the two northern teams: Striped and Tigers. Said media pointed out that the royals would have competition from the United States, since clubs from the MLS They would also be thinking about signing him in the summer.
Journalist David Medrano reported that the sports director of Monterey, Jose Antonio Noriegabeside Hector Laraare in Europe looking at possible signings for the summer market, visiting Monaco, London and Manchester to sound out a couple of footballers in the pipeline.
La Pandilla wants a forward and according to the portal I am Soccerthe most viable option is French of Tunisian origin from AS Monacothe 33-year-old attacker ends his contract, so he could arrive completely free.
Likewise, the portal I am Soccer speculates that taking into account London clubs as Chelsea, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham and WatfordEditthe one who meets the conditions is the 33-year-old Jamaican striker, who plays with the Hammers.
We are Pumas placed the name of the Argentine to replace his compatriot Gustavo Lema In case of not being able to lift the Cougars.
The media assured that El Bigotón is on the list of possible options, compiling the statements that the strategist gave for Guard1anes 2020 when the Spaniard Michel Gonzalez He left the position due to personal issues.
