The Liga MX returns this weekend with Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, after a break for the FIFA date. Now, the Stove Football continues because several teams are already thinking about the Opening 2024.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors:
This Tuesday, Puebla introduced his new sports director. The Spanish manager has experience in some clubs in Spain, but among his greatest achievements are the two titles he won with the club. Saprissa from Costa Rica.
His last project was in Espanyol from Barcelona.
With information from Record Diaryit was announced that the forward received a proposal to go to Saudi Arabia with a tempting amount of money, something that made the team's board nervous. America.
However, La Bomba rejected the proposal and given this, those from Coapa decided to accept the three-year contract that the Yucatecan would have requested, as well as a financial improvement.
It is expected that these days both parties will sit down again to refine details and finally achieve the renewal no later than next week.
He America I would have three reinforcements in mind for the next campaign and it is the offensive of Santos Lagunathe midfielder of the Mazatlan and the forward of the Queretarowho are part of the under-23 team.
However, others who target young Aztecs are Chivas, Blue Cross, Cougars and Tigers.
According to the portal We are Pumasthe striker would have caught the attention of the Valenciaof The league from Spain. The orange team would be following in the footsteps of the youth player, who is on loan at CU since he belongs to Striped.
Likewise, the portal We are Pumas indicated that Cougars He looked for the Brazilian again and even made an expected offer to tie him up for the next semester.
The Auriazul team would have put around 2.5 million dollars on the table, a payment that would be made in four payments, which would include only 85 percent of the rights of the attacker of the Bay from Brazil.
This Tuesday it was learned that the goalkeeper will not continue with the Salernitana from Italy, so he will be free to sign with any team. According to reports, one of the clubs interested in bringing him is Stripedbut also the San Diego FCa team that will debut next year in the MLS.
