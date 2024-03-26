Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors:

In the coming days, Ángel Luis Catalina Hernández would be presented as Sports Director of @ClubPueblaMX Born in Seville, Spain. Charges:

Technical secretary @RealBetis

Coordinator @realvalladolid

Sports Director @SaprissaOficial

Technical secretary @RCDEspanyol pic.twitter.com/8C5yGbuqYY — Jorge Román Bonilla Waldo (@Ro_Bonilla) March 25, 2024

His last project was in Espanyol from Barcelona.

However, La Bomba rejected the proposal and given this, those from Coapa decided to accept the three-year contract that the Yucatecan would have requested, as well as a financial improvement.

It is expected that these days both parties will sit down again to refine details and finally achieve the renewal no later than next week.

However, others who target young Aztecs are Chivas, Blue Cross, Cougars and Tigers.

🚨 Pumas OFFERED 2.5 million dollars for Ademir Da Silva, a 28-year-old Brazilian winger, but Bahía rejected the offer. ✍🏻 @venecasagrande pic.twitter.com/drPONPTS3X — Puma Fan (@FanPumaOficial) January 28, 2024

The Auriazul team would have put around 2.5 million dollars on the table, a payment that would be made in four payments, which would include only 85 percent of the rights of the attacker of the Bay from Brazil.