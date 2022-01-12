Rayados de Monterrey started their participation in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament with a goalless draw against Queretaro, but they also think about their participation in the Club World Cup, so they handle possible signings and casualties.
Here we leave you the latest transfer news from La Pandilla:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The forward of the Sporting kansas city of the MLS interested the royal team, so he made it known Aztec TV, especially since he was on vacation in Nuevo León.
However, that possibility has dissipated because the Tamaulipas will undergo a knee operation, with a recovery time of six to nine months, even losing the opportunity to fight for a place for him. Qatar World Cup 2022.
When looking for a forward yet, Multimedia he assures that the one sacrificed would be the Colombian to open a foreign place.
Supposedly the full-back was on the radar of an Italian club without making his pass, however, he is still interested in the Old Continent, especially in Spain, starting negotiations, without yet revealing the name of the team.
There is no intention to get rid of the Dutch, as Monterrey expects to recover the investment paid in 2019, when nine million euros were invested. El Toro has dropped four million since his arrival at the Barrial, so they hope to find a striker who will generate competition.
According to different versions, Striped he does not remove his finger from the line to take the Chivas player, and there is even talk that they jumped on the sports president Ricardo Peláez to present the offer to the president, Amaury vergara, who is analyzing. According to Guadalajara, the renewal was on the right track, but the attacker’s future remains in the air.
The central defender shone with Stripe2 on the Expansion League, for that reason, Javier Aguirre decided to give it a try in the first team.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #transfer #news #Rayados #Monterrey #Pulido #Medina #Vega #Grijalva #Janssen
Leave a Reply