According to information from Aztec Sportsthe directors would bet on the return of Jesús Manuel Corona, so it will be in 2023 when they bet on his services.

“One of the main objectives of the new leadership of ‘Tato’ Noriega against the Gang will be to be able to finalize the repatriation of Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona to Mexican soccer prior to the start of Clausura 2023”they indicated on the media’s website.

THEY’RE GOING FOR HIM AGAIN!@Rayados ask again to @ClubSantos by @nandogorriaran “Difficult but not impossible”, they tell me in the surroundings of #Monterrey. The lagoons rejected player exchange, the only way it comes out is for definitive sale. Info @daniel_velasco5 pic.twitter.com/wKT1fsceXZ – Diego Armando Medina (@DiegoArmaMedina) November 11, 2022

With information from the journalist Diego Armando Medina, Monterrey will go after the Guerreros player, although they know that it will not be easy, since those from La Comarca are looking for a definitive sale for the Uruguayan.

RIVER DREAMS OF THE RETURN OF KRANEVITTER@juancortese He said that the Monterrey midfielder wants to return to the club that saw him born. pic.twitter.com/CCLphGfzbr – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) October 25, 2022

According to the medium TyC Sportsthe Argentine midfielder does not want to continue in Monterrey, so he is hastening his departure to sign with River Plate, a team that is interested in his services.

“I have more names. Especially from a central midfielder that River has been waiting for for a long time and that he would be finishing his career abroad to return to Argentine soccer. Matías Kranevitter has a contract for up to a few months with Monterrey, they are waiting for him in River ”shared the journalist Juan Cortese.

Since his arrival in 2019, the Argentine has been one of the best elements technically speaking, and he would have no problem saying yes to continue at the club.