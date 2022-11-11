The team of Monterey Striped He has already turned the page after the consummate failure in the tournament that ended, by staying in the semifinals of the competition when he fell at the hands of Pachuca.
Now, the group led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich wants to make use of its millionaire squad to consummate the championship that has been denied them.
Here we present the latest Rayados signing news: ‘Tecatito’ Corona in sight; on the charge by Fernando Gorriarán, a possible exit and more.
‘Tecatito’ in sight
In recent days much has been said about the ‘Tecatito’ Crownwho after his unfortunate injury that has put him out of the World Cup in Qatar, now the long pants of La Pandilla would have already raised their hands to have him back.
According to information from Aztec Sportsthe directors would bet on the return of Jesús Manuel Corona, so it will be in 2023 when they bet on his services.
“One of the main objectives of the new leadership of ‘Tato’ Noriega against the Gang will be to be able to finalize the repatriation of Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona to Mexican soccer prior to the start of Clausura 2023”they indicated on the media’s website.
They seek to ‘steal’ a player from America
The directors of Monterrey know that there is no tomorrow, and they will seek to throw the house out the window to snatch the signing of Fernando Gorriarán from America.
With information from the journalist Diego Armando Medina, Monterrey will go after the Guerreros player, although they know that it will not be easy, since those from La Comarca are looking for a definitive sale for the Uruguayan.
The exit of a player
Although not everything is good news in the Rayados de Monterrey team, and as the days go by, the player’s departure has gained strength Matthias Kranevitterwho would be living his last days as a player of the northern club.
According to the medium TyC Sportsthe Argentine midfielder does not want to continue in Monterrey, so he is hastening his departure to sign with River Plate, a team that is interested in his services.
“I have more names. Especially from a central midfielder that River has been waiting for for a long time and that he would be finishing his career abroad to return to Argentine soccer. Matías Kranevitter has a contract for up to a few months with Monterrey, they are waiting for him in River ”shared the journalist Juan Cortese.
Monterrey seeks the renewal of Meza
The most valuable player in the Monterrey squad, Maximilian Meza, is just one signature away from renewing the contract with La Pandilla. The talks about the negotiation have begun and it is expected that the extension of the contract will be made official in the next few days.
Since his arrival in 2019, the Argentine has been one of the best elements technically speaking, and he would have no problem saying yes to continue at the club.
