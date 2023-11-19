It was defined the Play-In and the six qualified for the quarterfinals of the League of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. However, the Stove Football It continues to cook ahead of Clausura 2024.
Here are the latest news on rumors and possible signings:
Although some media deny that it is a reality, for now the future of the Brazilian is not defined. Blue Cross.
According to Brazilian media, the winger would have intentions of returning to his nation as he was not very happy with the minutes played.
Journalist Felipe Barrios He is the one who released the information when writing on networks: “Information I received now, friends: Moisés’ staff is looking for clubs here in Brazil for a loan in this window. The few minutes of the attacker and the recent blockade are bothersome”.
By not meeting expectations after his arrival in January of this year, the forward would be one of the casualties of Chivas heading to the next semester.
It was the journalist Cesar Huerta who indicated that at the end of Apertura 2023, the youth player will leave because it is not a priority and that would allow the red-and-white institution to have more salary budget.
Together with the attacker they could leave Hiram Mier and Jesus Sanchezwho complete their contract.
This weekend the rumor increased about the interest of Chivas by the front of the Toluca.
It all started when the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel responded to a message to a user Twitter in which he hinted that the return of Ricardo Angulo It would be a good option for the Flock, to which the communicator responded: ‘more like The Gazelle’.
We only have to wait if the Guadalajara team really approaches the choricera board to find out about the offensive.
According to various reports, the Celta Vigo from Spain would be interested in the Spanish of America.
If the set of The league If he wants to acquire the services of the midfielder, he would have to pay an approximate figure of seven million euros, which places him in the Top 5 of the most expensive footballers in the league. Liga MX and as the second of the Eagles. The youth squad real Madrid He has a contract with Azulcremas until June 2026.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that the decision of the Atlético San Luis Not renewing the contract is based on the lack of agreement during recent negotiations, so as of January 1 he will be free.
It has been speculated that the midfielder has attracted interest from several clubs, including Santos Laguna, Xolos and Juarezalthough rumors indicate that he would be inclined to go to the latter.
According to him Porvenir Newspaperin Chivas they would seek to change to Chicote by the Michoacan, since in the past, the rojiblanco left back was of interest to Striped. However, the value of the Auriazul defender is greater than that of the rojiblanco player, so La Pandilla could ask for a separate sum.
