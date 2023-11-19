Here are the latest news on rumors and possible signings:

He would get off the 'Machine'! Moisés Vieira would seek accommodation in a Brazilian team

According to Brazilian media, the winger would have intentions of returning to his nation as he was not very happy with the minutes played.

Journalist Felipe Barrios He is the one who released the information when writing on networks: “Information I received now, friends: Moisés’ staff is looking for clubs here in Brazil for a loan in this window. The few minutes of the attacker and the recent blockade are bothersome”.

Daniel Ríos made his debut as a goalscorer for Chivas in the Liga BBVA MX.

It was the journalist Cesar Huerta who indicated that at the end of Apertura 2023, the youth player will leave because it is not a priority and that would allow the red-and-white institution to have more salary budget.

Together with the attacker they could leave Hiram Mier and Jesus Sanchezwho complete their contract.

It all started when the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel responded to a message to a user Twitter in which he hinted that the return of Ricardo Angulo It would be a good option for the Flock, to which the communicator responded: ‘more like The Gazelle’.

We only have to wait if the Guadalajara team really approaches the choricera board to find out about the offensive.

If the set of The league If he wants to acquire the services of the midfielder, he would have to pay an approximate figure of seven million euros, which places him in the Top 5 of the most expensive footballers in the league. Liga MX and as the second of the Eagles. The youth squad real Madrid He has a contract with Azulcremas until June 2026.

🚨⛪ CONFIRMED. Dieter Villalpando will be absent from Atlético San Luis. 🟢 Villalpando’s departure can be taken as a fact.

Fernando Esquivel, November 18, 2023

It has been speculated that the midfielder has attracted interest from several clubs, including Santos Laguna, Xolos and Juarezalthough rumors indicate that he would be inclined to go to the latter.