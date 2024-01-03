Here is the latest news heading into C2024:

The Argentine coach Mauro Gerk He met him during his time as the Argentine's technical assistant. Diego Cocoa in XolosIn addition, the 27-year-old gunner will not occupy a foreign position because his father is Mexican.

Goodbye, Ángel Zaldívar, you will do better in Juárez! 👋 With information from César Luis Merlo, the former Atlético de San Luis soccer player 🔴⚪, was sold to the border team 🐎 from “Chivas” 🤝 Complete information 👉 https://t.co/AOXYTJyvlk#Booster #ÁngelZaldívar… pic.twitter.com/aX5L17Ooqo — Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) January 3, 2024

Supposedly, La Maquina already gave him an ultimatum, if it is not closed this week there will be no signing.

Luis Fuentes renewed with América for six months with the option of six more months, the club would seek to loan Salvador Reyes 🚨@fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/cUkTeJEnip — . (⭐️x14) (@MillonetasCA) January 3, 2024

CORK HAS ARRIVED! Jorge Rodríguez has already landed and is in the city, Argentine containment. He comes to reinforce Monterrey. First reinforcement of Clausura 2024.@mmdeportesmx pic.twitter.com/jcjFjoBymx — Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) January 2, 2024

Upon arrival, the containment officer indicated: “It is a very big, very important club and for them to have noticed me, the truth is that it was very easy to decide and come here. Very excited, very happy. I have many good things that they told me. “I come to contribute what is mine”.

They want revenge!

San Luis begins the year by announcing Franck Boli as reinforcement for CL2024 https://t.co/wyGVPuhqOZ pic.twitter.com/YbMn2rmsS1 — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) January 1, 2024

And now it is mentioned that the Mexican World Cup player would be in negotiations to return with the Real society from Spain, a club where he became an idol a few years ago.

It was the Spanish journalist Jon Viñambres who released the information, also detailed that La Hiena has many more offers with a more attractive salary.

CLOSED 🔐✅✅✅ ‼️ Lucas Romero will be a new Cruzeiro player 🤝 👉Leon 🇧🇷 receives just under US$1M to release the midfielder 🇦🇷 who will sign for 3️⃣ years. Via:@GerGarciaGrova pic.twitter.com/1rnx7KTUwd — Flexverdiblanco (@Flexverdiblanc0) December 31, 2023

After 44 games, El Perro leaves Lion.

Dieter Villalpando arrived in Juárez after making 42 appearances with Atlético San Luis last year. 4 goals

5 assists

3 thousand 233 minutes pic.twitter.com/nClVafZbBw — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 1, 2024

El Búfalo has a current contract with La Pandilla until June 2026.

Mauro 🤙🏻will become a cannon ⚓ Everything indicates that Mauro Lainez🤙🏻 from Tabasco will play for Mazatlán FC ⚓ pic.twitter.com/VYqsIfXBHl — Otto López (@OttoLpez) January 3, 2024

Francisco Venegas arrived in Querétaro after making 27 appearances with Mazatlán last year. 3 goals

0 assists

1 thousand 497 minutes pic.twitter.com/dns6BTdUhA — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 3, 2024

“You are Gallo, Paco. We are ready to see you with these colors! #AlwaysRoosters”was the message shared.

😮 Juárez announced the departures of Santiago Ormeño and Mario Osuna 🐎❌https://t.co/zyM8bQvme8 — AS México (@ASMexico) December 31, 2023

The forward returns with Chivasowner of his letter, although he would not enter into plans and would have to look for a new team, knowing that he is also interested in Peruvian soccer.

On the other hand, El Mono remained a free agent.

Due to this, the red and white board had to financially compensate the border team because it breached the agreement.

In addition to this, the Cameroonian striker is also being surveyed by the Guild from Brazil.