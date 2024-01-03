Next Friday, January 12, the Clausura 2024 Tournament begins, of the Liga MX. The teams continue to arm themselves with everything to face it in the best possible way and a week after it starts on Stove Football It's burning.
Here is the latest news heading into C2024:
According to the newspaper Super Sportsthe Guatemalan forward will leave the Royal Salt Lake of the MLS after two years of stay, already having an arrangement with White Roosters of Querétaro.
The Argentine coach Mauro Gerk He met him during his time as the Argentine's technical assistant. Diego Cocoa in XolosIn addition, the 27-year-old gunner will not occupy a foreign position because his father is Mexican.
After several negotiations, the Ecuadorian will become a new player of Lion. According to what the portal was able to know I amFierathe right winger closed his arrival through a loan for one year from the Barcelona Guayaquil.
According to Super Sportsthe forward of Chivas will leave Verde Valle to put on the jacket of Braves of Juarez for final sale. The Cello was on loan the last tournament with Atlético San Luisbut now he will sign for four years with the border team after not entering the rojiblancos' plans.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelthe left end of Chivas would have refused to sign with Blue Cross. The reason for the negotiations to fall would be that he refused to sign the performance and discipline clauses in the offered contract.
Supposedly, La Maquina already gave him an ultimatum, if it is not closed this week there will be no signing.
The veteran left back renewed with America for six months with the option of six more. Because of this, Chava would have to leave because Cristian Calderon He would arrive to be the substitute. The azulcrema board seeks to avoid a salary charge and give rhythm to the defender.
The Argentine midfielder, also known as El Corcho, arrived in Monterrey to close his signing with Striped.
Upon arrival, the containment officer indicated: “It is a very big, very important club and for them to have noticed me, the truth is that it was very easy to decide and come here. Very excited, very happy. I have many good things that they told me. “I come to contribute what is mine”.
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Lion wants to have the Uruguayan midfielder in its ranks, however, it is very difficult for the loan to be cut with Barcelona Guayaquil from Ecuador, apart from the club's intentions to buy him.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira reported that there is already an agreement between Godoy Cruz from Argentina and Necaxa so that the steering wheel is new reinforcement Tombon loan for all of 2024 with an option to purchase.
Atlético San Luis He wants to shine again, so he's making some interesting moves. The Ivorian striker arrives from Portland Timbers of the MLSapart from the portal Halftime reported that he arrives as a free agent with a two-year contract.
The Bomber has sounded for Chivas and Blue Crossthere is also the possibility of renewing with Los Angeles FC of the MLS.
And now it is mentioned that the Mexican World Cup player would be in negotiations to return with the Real society from Spain, a club where he became an idol a few years ago.
It was the Spanish journalist Jon Viñambres who released the information, also detailed that La Hiena has many more offers with a more attractive salary.
The Argentine midfielder will once again be an element of the Cruzeiro of Brazil, with a three-year contract, since at the weekend he reached an agreement to strengthen the club now managed by his compatriot Nicolás Larcamón.
After 44 games, El Perro leaves Lion.
As mentioned a week ago, the midfielder left behind the Atlético San Luiswhere he was a fundamental piece, to dress in the colors of Juarezwho welcomed him through social networks.
Various Spanish media assure that the Seville has a great interest in adding the midfielder to its ranks, apart from Halftime reported that the Real Oviedo I would also look to sign him, although for now there are no formal offers for the element of Lion.
In accordance with Sergio Trevinoreporter Fox Sportsthe Uruguayan would be close to leaving the Monterey. Among the clubs that would look for the striker are National of Uruguay and the Cerro Porteño from Paraguay.
El Búfalo has a current contract with La Pandilla until June 2026.
After not entering into plans Queretarothe eldest of the Laínez is a free agent, which is why he would reach the Mazatlan to refresh the attack, as reported by the local newspaper The Sun of Mazatlán.
On their social networks, Queretaro informed the fans and the media of the arrival of the defender to the club, from Mazatlanwhere he played 27 official duels.
“You are Gallo, Paco. We are ready to see you with these colors! #AlwaysRoosters”was the message shared.
Braves He announced the withdrawal of the two footballers, whom he said goodbye with a message on social networks.
The forward returns with Chivasowner of his letter, although he would not enter into plans and would have to look for a new team, knowing that he is also interested in Peruvian soccer.
On the other hand, El Mono remained a free agent.
Fernando Esquivel revealed that Juarez officially withdrew its offers to sign the forward and midfielder because the Guadalajara he backed out and will keep both players.
Due to this, the red and white board had to financially compensate the border team because it breached the agreement.
Reports from South America place the player of the Besiktas of Türkiye as a transfer target Montereyalthough there is no offer yet.
In addition to this, the Cameroonian striker is also being surveyed by the Guild from Brazil.
The right back will leave the Atlas to be a new player Braves. Fernando Esquivel He detailed that it comes in a definitive purchase for about 1.5 million dollars and a three-year contract.
