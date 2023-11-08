There is still a date to complete the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXBesides of Play-In and the LeagueHowever, as usual, the Stove Football Heading towards Closing 2024, it is already starting to sound.
Here is the latest news from C2024:
After losing the final of the Libertadores Cupthe Argentinian Jorge Almiron decided to resign from his position as coach of the Boca Juniors. Because of this, a large number of names have appeared to replace him, among them, El Turco.
In the past, the strategist of the Cougars He came close to becoming the helmsman of the XeneizesHowever, they opted for another.
For now there is nothing formal and the South American is fully concentrated with the National University.
According to the journalist’s information Victor Diazthe directive of the America They have already had talks to renew the Mexican-American, to such a degree that by the end of 2023, they hope to have the operation ready.
The right winger’s current contract ends in 2024, so efforts have been made to have him stay in Coapa for at least another three years.
It is known that the Uruguayan of Toluca It is among the options of several clubs in the Premier League from England, even sounds to reach The league from Spain. Although it was known about the interest of the English, the name of the Everton had not appeared and the middle FootballTransfers.com He would be willing to take the side in the next winter transfer market, since he has had failed attempts to reinforce that area.
According to the specialized site Transfermarktthe charrúa has a value of 8.5 million euros, however, its sale could rise to 15 million euros.
The Argentine sounds again to reach Blue Cross because the goal has not been completely safe under the custody of Sebastian Jurado and Andres Gudiño.
This is not the first time that the goalkeeper Celta Vigo is in the orbit of The Machine, however, it is known that for a few months the former Porto He intends to leave the Spanish team. The goalkeeper would be asking for 4.5 million dollars annually, something almost impossible for cement producers.
Despite placing it in the orbit of Striped from Monterrey and that he is looking to go to the Old Continent, it seems that the Paraguayan will continue wearing the jacket of the America.
In chat with W Sportsthe midfielder spoke about his renewal and confirmed that he had already extended his relationship since last June, something that had already been announced by the Record Diary since last week.
“I already renewed with the club, unfortunately it didn’t come out, but already, it was signed days ago, like in June, I had more or less signed the renewal and I am very happy to be in the biggest club in Mexico”he commented.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that the Chilean defender is only 60 minutes away from activating the mandatory purchase option with the America.
Before exercising it, the azulcrema board will meet with the defender and his agent to find out if he wishes to continue at the club and agree on his contract.
Tigers They would look for the signing of the Gabonese and although they normally have no problems being able to sign, it would be very difficult for them to take the forward due to the price they have set for him. Los Angeles FC.
The amount that the current champion of the MLS It would be around 20 million dollars, something that would be well outside the limits of the board.
There was a lot of talk about the future of the Argentine, who was placed in Seville of Spain, but will remain with Striped until 2024.
The Artist renewed for one more year and according to objectives, he could have the option for one more year.
