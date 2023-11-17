It was defined the Play-In and the six qualified for the quarterfinals of the League of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. However, the Stove Football It continues to cook ahead of Clausura 2024.
Here are the latest news on rumors and possible signings:
Blue Cross He is analyzing his losses for the next contest. For this reason, the name of the Argentine has already come up again, who has a current contract, having the option of returning him to his ranks or loaning him out again.
However, according to information from the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreirathe club would not have contemplated his return, so it would continue with the Atlético Tucumán until the initial loan is completed by June 2024.
The Chilean had to settle for playing in the U-23 of Machine the last semester, but it is not contemplated and we will seek to find a way out of it, since that is part of the Ivan Alonso.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, part of the transfer budget would be to terminate the forward’s contract, if no accommodation was found for him. This arises from the need to free up a quota of foreigners to seek new reinforcement.
Although it has not been made official, the Mexican-American would already have his renewal ready with the America to continue for a total of three more years.
The reporter Victor Diaz He explained that although the document has not been signed, there is an intention to reach an agreement to protect the extreme.
The defender’s name had already been mentioned weeks ago because it was of interest to Chivas. According to the Rebaño Pasión report, the element of Lion He likes him because he can play as a center back and left back.
Even though he failed to advance to the Leaguethe Uruguayan coach will continue to be linked to Pachuca. In interview with ESPNthe president of the club, Armando Martinezassured that the board will maintain its commitment to the work of the helmsman, who has a contract until 2026.
Although he Guadalajara He already pointed towards the option of reinforcing himself with the midfielder, he would have competition according to the journalist Kery Ruiz.
The source announced that a team from Portugal is following in the footsteps of the soccer player. Tolucaalthough for now neither of them has made an offer.
There has been a lot of speculation about the possible arrival of the Brazilian to Blue Cross and now at least it is known that they have already approached the board to ask about their services.
“Cruz Azul has already asked about the situation of the Toluca goalkeeper. The Devils are not closed to his departure, as long as the offer that arrives is important. Otherwise, they will keep him on the roster.”wrote Kery News in his account.
He Atlas He continues to analyze who will be his coach for the next tournament. It was announced that the Argentine Pablo Lavallen and Gerardo Espinoza They have already made their projects known, while for now they are contacting the Portuguese, who already had a slight experience in Mexican soccer and recently rejected a proposal from Sporting Cristal from Peru.
Atlético San Luis is negotiating the definitive purchase of the Argentine nationalized German, as reported by the newspaper Super Sports.
The midfielder is on loan from Stuttgart from Germany and the loan expires in December, but the intention is to extend the relationship. In addition to this, the South American has expressed his desire to remain in Mexico.
