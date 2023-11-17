Here are the latest news on rumors and possible signings:

[ALERTA] There are many chances that Ramiro Carrera will continue in #AtleticoTucuman until June 2024, has #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 a play-off clause to repatriate him in December, but for now La Maquina would not contemplate his return, the Dean will be able to count on the midfielder for six more months. pic.twitter.com/9iRM1tdozU — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) November 15, 2023

However, according to information from the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreirathe club would not have contemplated his return, so it would continue with the Atlético Tucumán until the initial loan is completed by June 2024.

MORALES IS LEAVING! 🚨🚂 Iván Alonso would like to terminate Iván Morales’ contract.

This, to sign, and thus, have 2-3 NFM places available. 🔵The Alta Cúpula Cementera approved the idea. 🔵There are already contacts between the Board of Directors and Agent/Player. EXCL: @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/tvsmdxBo26 — diego (@_diegoserbriz) November 16, 2023

According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel, part of the transfer budget would be to terminate the forward’s contract, if no accommodation was found for him. This arises from the need to free up a quota of foreigners to seek new reinforcement.

IT WILL CONTINUE TO BE AN EAGLE 🦅 Our reporter informs @v_ddiaz that Alejandro Zendejas has everything agreed to renew for three more years with América. All details soon pic.twitter.com/Aej5cSBH8b — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) November 16, 2023

The reporter Victor Diaz He explained that although the document has not been signed, there is an intention to reach an agreement to protect the extreme.

🚨👤: Chivas would have its sights on Paul Bellón, Club León’s central defender who also knows how to play left back. He is 26 years old, is 1.89m tall, has 6 games played in this tournament (all starts) and 1 goal. He is not the only name on Chivas’ list to reinforce the… pic.twitter.com/sOO8cqJ5HM — Chivas Universal (@ChivasUniverse) November 3, 2023

Almada is ratified 👷🏽‍♂️ ⚽ Pachuca will continue with its coach Guillermo Almada, club president Armando Martínez told ESPN. Despite being left out of the playin, Martínez said that the Tuzos are happy with their management. pic.twitter.com/HWTGLBp4cJ — The Power of Soccer ⚽ (@PoderFutbol) November 16, 2023

GO TO EUROPE OR THE MOST FAVORITE IN MEXICO? 🇲🇽👀💎 Marcel Ruiz was one of the most outstanding Mexican talents of the tournament, the player from Toluca is already beginning to be explored. According to Kery Ruíz, there is interest from both Chivas and Portugal (it seems to be Moreirense). pic.twitter.com/euWNLmDTmg — Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 17, 2023

The source announced that a team from Portugal is following in the footsteps of the soccer player. Tolucaalthough for now neither of them has made an offer.

UNUSUAL! ⚽ Tiago Volpi was the Toluca player with the most goals this season with 4 Yes, the goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/m3orTj32ql — Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) November 14, 2023

“Cruz Azul has already asked about the situation of the Toluca goalkeeper. The Devils are not closed to his departure, as long as the offer that arrives is important. Otherwise, they will keep him on the roster.”wrote Kery News in his account.

WHAT A NEWS! Atlas is interested in the services of Renato Paiva. pic.twitter.com/vSjLCTDjsp — Los Soccer Adictos Mx (@AdictosMx) November 16, 2023

🚨Atlético San Luis advances to buy Mateo Klimowicz from Stuttgart. 👇👇https://t.co/whgwWEZqlH — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 16, 2023

The midfielder is on loan from Stuttgart from Germany and the loan expires in December, but the intention is to extend the relationship. In addition to this, the South American has expressed his desire to remain in Mexico.