The first episode of the grand final of Apertura 2023 has already been played between America and Tigers. This weekend we will meet the champion of this semester of the Liga MXbut Stove Football heading towards Closing 2024 it doesn't stop.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of C2024:
Journalist Felipe Galindo of Channel 6 Sports He reported that Striped is interested in El Cabecita, however, they must first free up an Untrained position in Mexico. America He gave the go-ahead to open negotiations for the Uruguayan striker, but it will not be until next week when the championship is over.
With the sung exit of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez of the Guild, the Brazilian club would have its sights on the Argentine striker. He Gaucho submitted two offers. The first is around 1.5 million dollars for Monterey. The second is for the attacker to terminate his contract, offering a salary close to two million dollars with bonuses included.
Another who raised his hand for the World Cup is Tolucaalso offering two million dollars.
La Pandilla has already announced that it is seeking at least three million dollars, something that the chorizo club will not offer. The Brazilian team is waiting for El Mellizo to terminate his contract.
Diego Medina of TUDN confirmed that Striped He has communicated with the Uruguayan's entourage to inform them of his desire to bring him into their ranks.
The midfielder of Cagliari from Italy is very much liked by the coaching staff. However, there is still no formal offer, since first they want to know if the Uruguayan has a desire to come to Mexico.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that Monterey is after the signing of the left back of LionHowever, there is no formal offer.
According to the journalist Axel Solisthe wish of the Brazilian coach America, André Jardineis the winger, who can play on both wings, whom he met at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.
Given the interest of the azulcremas Monterey I could give it in exchange, since at the end of this championship Miguel Layun will retire.
According to information from ABC Sportsthe historic goalkeeper of Striped He is one signature away from returning to the Sultana del Norte to be able to retire with the club of his loves.
The pass would be given for one year, as reported by Spiderman himself and given this situation, the source indicated that El Mochis could emigrate on loan with the Atlético San Luis.
After quickly failing in Club World Cup, Lion is evaluating the situation of its current workforce.
For now, Chivas He has already sent a formal offer for the midfielder that would involve money plus a player. La Fiera analyzes.
Apart from this, the Panzas Verdes would also be thinking about the losses of the Colombians Omar Fernandez and Stiven Barreiroas well as the Ecuadorian Angel Mena and Elias Hernandez.
Likewise, the Argentine defender Lion It is the desire of Boca Juniors from Argentina. The page Boca Juniors GO reported that there are already contacts between both institutions. It is said that the defender is a fan of the Xeneizesso it doesn't sound crazy that everything is going well.
Fernando Esquivel shared that El Tepa and the midfielder, both of the Chivasthey will be new players of the Atlético San Luis, which will absorb the majority of the percentage of salaries. There is already an agreement between directors for the transfer for one year with an option to purchase. Both will have automatic performance clauses: the forward for goals scored, Macías for minutes played.
They will soon travel to San Luis for medical tests and sign.
During the week the Serbian presented his resignation as coach of Chivas and just this Friday it became reality, he leaves. After a year at the institution, where he managed to reach a final and the quarterfinals, the European says goodbye to the Flock.
On the club's networks, he was thanked for his work: “Thank you, Veljko Paunovic, for your fighting spirit and for having been another ChivaBrother this year”.
The Uruguayan barely reached Cougars for Apertura 2023, however, the university team seeks to dissolve the transfer, for which it is already in talks with Blue Cross.
However, The Machine does not have the extreme in its plans either.
According Fernando Esquivelthe Peruvian University Sports from Peru is close to becoming a new player in the Cougars. It is detailed that the Auriazules will put up 2.2 million dollars for 80 percent of the letter, offering four years.
It would be next week when the midfielder comes to Mexico to undergo medical tests.
The page Transfer Liga MX reported that the Necaxa is close to closing the signing of the forward Pachuca. The operation would be on a loan for one year with an option to purchase.
Although they are competing in the grand final, there are already clubs that require the services of the elements of Tigers. Braves of Juarez He has already sent a formal offer for the right back for a one-year loan.
Once the departure of Veljko Paunovic of the Chivasthe team found a replacement in the Argentine.
The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo He shared that there is already a verbal agreement, with the South American waiting for contracts, to later travel to Mexico.
It would be one year with the option of another according to objectives.
After the failure experienced in the Club World Cup being eliminated in the first round, Lion announced the departure of the Argentine helmsman.
“As of tonight, the Professor has stopped being the club's coach. “It is a very painful decision for the institution because he cuts off a project in which we had high hopes.”could be read in the statement.
So much Atlas as Toluca They are interested in the 25-year-old Colombian midfielder, as reported Fernando Esquivel.
However, the Cali America from Colombia has not received any formal offer so far.
Other clubs he has been offered to are Boca Juniors, Racing Avellaneda and San Lorenzo Almagroall from Argentina.
Journalist Nahuel Ferreira reported that the Barcelona Guayaquil of Ecuador tries to extend the forward's loan, but the owner of his letter, Pachuca Grouphe is only willing to loan it to some team in the Liga MXIf they want it outside of Mexico it will necessarily have to be for sale.
After the dismissal of Nicolás Larcamón, Cesar Luis Merlo reported that the Uruguayan strategist emerges as the main letter of Lion to assume technical direction, including the portal I amFiera He expressed that the first contacts have already been established, however, Córdoba Workshops Argentina also wants it.
The helmsman recently won his first title in the Uruguayan Championship with the Liverpool Montevideo.
With the arrival of the Portuguese Renato Paiva to the bench Tolucathe strategist would seek the signing of the Colombian midfielder from Corinthiansof the A series from Brazil.
The press of that country assures that the South American will arrive for free with a pass in hand when his contract with The Timao.
Names continue to come out to reinforce La Maquina Celeste. Now it is the Argentine end of the Vasco da Gama from Brazil.
According to the first reports from Argentina, Blue Cross It is only probing the situation without yet starting negotiations.
