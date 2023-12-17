Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of C2024:

Another who raised his hand for the World Cup is Tolucaalso offering two million dollars.

La Pandilla has already announced that it is seeking at least three million dollars, something that the chorizo ​​club will not offer. The Brazilian team is waiting for El Mellizo to terminate his contract.

The midfielder of Cagliari from Italy is very much liked by the coaching staff. However, there is still no formal offer, since first they want to know if the Uruguayan has a desire to come to Mexico.

Given the interest of the azulcremas Monterey I could give it in exchange, since at the end of this championship Miguel Layun will retire.

The pass would be given for one year, as reported by Spiderman himself and given this situation, the source indicated that El Mochis could emigrate on loan with the Atlético San Luis.

For now, Chivas He has already sent a formal offer for the midfielder that would involve money plus a player. La Fiera analyzes.

Apart from this, the Panzas Verdes would also be thinking about the losses of the Colombians Omar Fernandez and Stiven Barreiroas well as the Ecuadorian Angel Mena and Elias Hernandez.

🚨⛪️ CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX. Tepa González and Óscar Macías will be NEW PLAYERS for Atlético San Luis. 🟢 Total agreement between Directives for the transfer for 1 year with purchase option, the same in both cases. 🟢 ASL will absorb the majority of the % of Mexicans' salaries.… pic.twitter.com/t6X7lCajYp — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 16, 2023

They will soon travel to San Luis for medical tests and sign.

🇲🇨 Thank you, @VPaunovicfor your combative spirit and for having been another ChivaBrother during this year. 📝➡️ https://t.co/CBnWRYMNbe pic.twitter.com/DkWLABDgxQ — CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 16, 2023

On the club's networks, he was thanked for his work: “Thank you, Veljko Paunovic, for your fighting spirit and for having been another ChivaBrother this year”.

However, The Machine does not have the extreme in its plans either.

Although an offer from an important team in Brazil appeared at the last minute (the club was not leaked), everything is very advanced for the striker from #Academic 🇵🇪 Piero Quispe is a new player of #Pumas 🇲🇽 as advanced @Gustavo_p4. 👉2.2MDD for 80% of the pass. pic.twitter.com/YJlPI5MKDC — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) December 16, 2023

It would be next week when the midfielder comes to Mexico to undergo medical tests.

The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo He shared that there is already a verbal agreement, with the South American waiting for contracts, to later travel to Mexico.

It would be one year with the option of another according to objectives.

“As of tonight, the Professor has stopped being the club's coach. “It is a very painful decision for the institution because he cuts off a project in which we had high hopes.”could be read in the statement.

THEY ARE FIGHTING SIGNING! 👹🦊 Atlas and Toluca are Liga MX Clubs interested in Midfielder, Juan Camilo Portilla (25) 🇨🇴. 🔴América de Cali has not received ANY formal offer for the player. 🔴News are expected in the next few days. EXCL: @TransferAgency_/@fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/fdMTbB7yy5 — diego (@_diegoserbriz) December 16, 2023

However, the Cali America from Colombia has not received any formal offer so far.

Other clubs he has been offered to are Boca Juniors, Racing Avellaneda and San Lorenzo Almagroall from Argentina.

He #BarcelonaSC tried to extend the loan of forward Janner Corozo, but Grupo Pachuca (owner of his file) is only willing to loan him to a team in the #LigaMX, outside of Mexico they want sales. Before the end of the year, several interested parties will define its future. pic.twitter.com/KxPp8KaR3X — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) December 16, 2023

The helmsman recently won his first title in the Uruguayan Championship with the Liverpool Montevideo.

The press of that country assures that the South American will arrive for free with a pass in hand when his contract with The Timao.

According to the first reports from Argentina, Blue Cross It is only probing the situation without yet starting negotiations.